A city in Mexico bans sexist music to help curb gender-based violence
Gilchrist reports that "the United Nations says that there's a pandemic of gender-based violence where 10 women and girls are killed everyday in Mexico."
To help combat this "pandemic", Chihuahua, a city in Mexico passed a local by-law to issue fines for songs considered misogynistic.
The fine includes paying 1.2 million Pesos (R1.3M) for playing any song lyrics that "discriminates against, denigrates, excludes or marginalises women."
Some Mexican cities have also clamped down on songs glorifying drug crime.
Gilchrist says, yesterday it was The Taliban banning music in Afghanistan for "morality". Today, it's Mexico - "who decides."
Do you know what my worry is... who decides? Who decides that a song lyric is specifically denigrating, excluding, marginalising and discriminating against women? This is censorship, isn't it? So we are kind of back to the Taliban and their music vibes, aren't we?Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Gilchrist also leaves us with some food for thought.
Do we want censorship even if we think it's to safeguard morality?Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
