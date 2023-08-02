Streaming issues? Report here
A city in Mexico bans sexist music to help curb gender-based violence

2 August 2023 10:44 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Mexico
Adam Gilchrist
The World View
gender based violence

The northern Mexican city of Chihuahua will issue R1.3M fines for live performances of songs deemed to be misogynistic.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about the day's trending news.

Skip to 2.00 for this story.

Gilchrist reports that "the United Nations says that there's a pandemic of gender-based violence where 10 women and girls are killed everyday in Mexico."

To help combat this "pandemic", Chihuahua, a city in Mexico passed a local by-law to issue fines for songs considered misogynistic.

The fine includes paying 1.2 million Pesos (R1.3M) for playing any song lyrics that "discriminates against, denigrates, excludes or marginalises women."

Some Mexican cities have also clamped down on songs glorifying drug crime.

Gilchrist says, yesterday it was The Taliban banning music in Afghanistan for "morality". Today, it's Mexico - "who decides."

RELATED: THE TALIBAN (RE)BANS MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS FOR CAUSING 'MORAL CORRUPTION'

Do you know what my worry is... who decides? Who decides that a song lyric is specifically denigrating, excluding, marginalising and discriminating against women? This is censorship, isn't it? So we are kind of back to the Taliban and their music vibes, aren't we?

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Gilchrist also leaves us with some food for thought.

Do we want censorship even if we think it's to safeguard morality?

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : A city in Mexico bans sexist music to help curb gender-based violence




