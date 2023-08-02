Will cancer patients be better or worse off under the NHI scheme?





Africa Melane is in conversation with Mia Malan of Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism – unpacking some of the finer details around the new NHI Bill.

Image: © slasny/123rf

RELATED: 'The poorly structured NHI Bill is good on paper but it's not practical'

This week, the appointments for the heads of two more of the five chief directorates of the Health Department’s National Health Insurance (NHI) branch were approved.

These two positions will oversee user and service provider management and healthcare benefits and provider payment design.

The introduction of the NHI legislation, aims to see everyone, regardless of financial position, covered by National Health Insurance.

In June, the National Assembly in parliament approved the NHI Bill and it is currently being debated by the National Council of Provinces.

The Health Department says that while nothing much will change in the first year after the Bill becomes law, over the next five years thereafter, some private medical schemes will likely disappear, and the remaining ones could all offer similar benefits.

In its monthly programme 'Health Beat, the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism recently asked whether the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme is the silver bullet needed to fix the country’s broken health system.

It takes a look specifically at how people diagnosed with cancer will be able to access treatment under the NHI system versus a private medical aid.

We thought we were going to get a clear answer - it's much better in the private sector and much worse in the public sector, and the answer wasn't that clear. Mia Malan, Founder and editor-in-chief - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

Malan says while waiting times for cancer treatment in the public sector are longer, many patients on a private medical aid ended up receiving some treatment's at government-run facilities.

They were very surprised that when they went to get treatment, that there were quite a few things that their medical aid didn't cover... Mia Malan, Founder and editor-in-chief - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

Which meant that some of those services that they couldn't afford to pay for themselves, they had to go to the public sector for. Mia Malan, Founder and editor-in-chief - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

Malan says quality of care in the public sector is not the issue, but rather access to it.

We actually have excellent staff and procedures in the public sector...it's the access that's the problem. There are too many people who need the service and too few people who can service. Mia Malan, Founder and editor-in-chief - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

Watch the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism's latest episode of 'Health Beat'

RELATED:'As it stands, NHI is going to leave all South Africans worse off' - BLSA CEO

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Will cancer patients be better or worse off under the NHI scheme?