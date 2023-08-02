



Ah, L.O.V.E shines bright... and lasts the test of time with this one!

Who said engagements should be short? Michelle Yeoh (60) was engaged to her fiancé, Jean Todt (77) for 19 years.

The Oscar winner married her now husband and ex-Ferrari boss in Geneva on Thursday, 27 July.

Yeoh shared the news of their nuptials on Instagram.

The wedding seemed to be intimate with family and friends surrounding the happy couple.

Some friends included former Formula 1 driver, Felipe Massa who shared a picture of the wedding programme on Instagram which gave us an insight into Yeoh and Todt's love story.

The programme detailed that Yeoh and Todt met in Shanghai in 2004 and after just two months together, Todt proposed.

"On 26th July 2004, J.T proposed to marry M.Y, and she said YES. Today, after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!" read the programme.

Ah, how cute is love?!

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

This article first appeared on KFM : Michelle Yeoh marries ex-Ferrari boss, Jean Todt after 19-year engagement