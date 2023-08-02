American radio presenter FIRED for calling sports reporter 'Barbie girl'
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online (Skip to 8:28)
Virginia radio presenter Don Geronimo reportedly mistook reporter Sharla McBride for a cheerleader and referred to her as a ‘chick’ on air.
As a result, he was fired from his position on WBIG 'BIG 100' radio station after the parent company iHeart Radio conducted an investigation.
After the incident, McBride received significant support from the public who believe that Geronimo’s comments were sexist.
Geronimo tweeted that he would not be commenting any further at this time and is consulting with his advisors.
At this time I will not be providing comment on the events of the last few days. I am consulting with my advisors as to my options moving forward, including an accurate reflection of the situation. Thx -d.' DonGeronimoShow (@DonGeronimoShow) July 30, 2023
It wasn’t cool that he assumed she was a cheerleader and he referred to her as a ‘Barbie girl’, but should the sanction be that he gets fired?Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Yes, he needs to understand why what he did was offensive to her, but can’t you have a discussion?Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : American radio presenter FIRED for calling sports reporter 'Barbie girl'
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Sharla_McBride_CBSSports_(51399618711).jpg
