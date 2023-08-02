Banyana edge Italy for first WWC win, qualify for last 16





JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana recorded their first-ever win at the FIFA Women's World Cup in New Zealand.

Stand-in captain, Thembi Kgatlana, scored the decisive goal in a 3-2 victory over Italy on Wednesday.

The result means they advance to the knockout stages at the tournament, another first for a South African team at a World Cup.

History was made on Wednesday morning as Banyana Banyana made it through to the last 16 of the Women's World Cup.

An own goal and second-half strikes from Hildah Magaia and Kgatlana ensured they beat Italy 3-2 after going to the break level at 1-all.

Banyana went into the game as the underdog, being ranked 38 places lower than their opponents, but were able to secure their maiden win at the tournament and a play-off spot.

Their reward for the win is a last 16 encounter against the Netherlands on Sunday.

