Lebo M headed for divorce number FOUR after one year of marriage
Lebo Morake, commonly known as Lebo M, is heading for his fourth divorce.
The Lion King producer confirmed in a statement that he will be issuing his wife, businesswoman Pretty Samuels-Morake, with a divorce summons.
While Morake did not specify why the pair were calling it quits after a year of marriage, the statement was issued to get ahead of any rumours.
“I will not be drawn into salacious allegations and innuendos about my business and personal life. I will be going ahead with the divorce and have already instructed my attorneys,” he said.
While Morake’s career as a producer gained him worldwide recognition, his personal life earned him the stereotype of being a ‘serial husband’.
He was married to Viveca Gipson for five years before he divorced her and married Nandi Ndlovu.
Morake and Ndlovu were together for 11 years before getting a divorce.
He then married Ngani-Casara and their marriage lasted for five years from 2008 to 2013.
When they divorced he started dating former Generations actress Zoe Mthiyane in 2014.
The pair got engaged and had a daughter together but did not make it down the aisle.
He then remarried his third wife Ngani-Casara, but they divorced in 2017.
This article first appeared on 947 : Lebo M headed for divorce number FOUR after one year of marriage
Source : Picture: Supplied by Flume Digital Marketing and PR
