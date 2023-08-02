Mzansi's Protea Youth Climbing Team heads to championships in South Korea





The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) and the Korea Alpine Federation (KAF) announced that the 32nd edition of the IFSC Climbing Youth World Championships will be held in South Korea from 19 to 27 August.

This year 20 South African athletes qualify to take part in the event where hundreds of young climbers from all over the world will compete across three age groups – Juniors, Youth A and Youth B – and in the sports three climbing disciplines: Boulder, Lead, and Speed.

Due to the extensive expenses, the organisation is asking for any donations to help with the team's travel expenses.

You can donate, here.

Meet some of the South African athletes competing in the championships...

Little is known about Sport Climbing, which has only recently started to feature at the Olympics.

The sport comprises of three separate disciplines in the competition field known as Bouldering, Lead, and Speed climbing, where the first two disciplines take place both indoors and outdoors.

Bouldering

This is an extremely physical variant of the sport where no ropes or harnesses are used, although the climbing takes place over safety mats.

The challenge is to climb short but tricky “problems” (a route, or sequence of moves) using a combination of balance, technique and strength.

Here's bouldering in practice.

Lead

Lead climbing, on the other hand, combines endurance, strength and complex body movement where the climber attaches themselves to a safety clip as they climb up a route which is anywhere between 13m to 37m high.

See leads in practice below.

Speed

The last of the three disciplines, known as Speed climbing has evolved from the first two disciplines and is all about speed and how fast one can get to the top of a wall with standard and identical approved speed walls being in use all around the world.

Here it is below.

The South African Youth climbers are working very hard at climbing their way to the top of the championships and wish to be able to represent Mzansi exceptionally.

Good luck team South Africa!

