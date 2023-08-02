UNESCO threatens putting Venice on heritage danger list
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending world news (skip to 13:05).
Venice is under threat of being added to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation's (UNESCO) list of World Heritage in Danger as concerns of overcrowding and sustainability grow.
The capital of Veneto shares its space with roughly 25 million people per year, however, the excessive tourism has led to the introduction of a fee for day-trippers to control visitor numbers.
The organisation believes that the work Italy has done to protect the city from the effects of climate change and mass tourism has been insufficient.
RELATED: (PICTURES) Italy under water after 'worst flood in 100 years', claims 13 lives
I just thought that's one of those ironic issues...We all want to go to Venice to visit it and that's part of what the problem is.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : UNESCO threatens putting Venice on heritage danger list
Source : Pexels: Oxalif
