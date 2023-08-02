Costa Coffee faces boycott threats for depicting trans man on a mural
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.
The UK coffee company had a mural on one of their vans that appears to show a cartoon transgender man with scars on his chest from a mastectomy, also known as top surgery.
Some people have reportedly accused the company of glamourising a surgery that is complex and ‘dangerous’ and promoting the ‘mutilation of young girls.’
I will never drink Costa Coffee again.' Jeremy Brier KC (@jeremybrier) August 2, 2023
If they wish to promote dangerous medical procedures on little girls (who may need careful and compassionate help, not corporate-sponsored surgery) I will restrain from drinking horrendous coffee. #BoycottCostaCoffee https://t.co/CxrOVW7VK9
Dear @CostaCoffee,' James Esses (@JamesEsses) July 31, 2023
Could you kindly explain why you are glorifying irreversible surgery performed on healthy breasts of women for a mental health condition? pic.twitter.com/9NyFPYj9J3
There have also been complaints that this could be offensive and triggering to women who have had a mastectomy as a result of breast cancer.
Some transgender people or supporters of the community have praised the mural and said the strong reaction shows the reality that trans people live with every day.
Seeing the response to Costa Coffee’s mural is something that folks who are post-top surgery are all too familiar with. This is what trans masculine people have been trying to explain; that anti-transmasculinity is real and violent and dangerous. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/BlO8fgCDUH' dominick 🏳️⚧️ (@transguyenergy) August 1, 2023
Fully happy to support a single cartoon of a trans man that appeared on one @CostaCoffee van at an LGBTQ+ event one year ago…' Amy Nickell-Turner (@AmyNicks_) August 1, 2023
Get over it.
🏳️⚧️ 💜 pic.twitter.com/yirmnQPpJO
Costa has defended itself and said they want to be inclusive.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Costa Coffee faces boycott threats for depicting trans man on a mural
