AFRAID: SAPS whistleblower claims to be in hiding from Police Minister Cele
Clarence Ford speaks to whistleblower Patricia Morgan Mashale.
She's been in hiding for close to 18 months and Patricia Morgan Mashale claims she has reason to be scared for her life.
The SA Police Service whistleblower says she's in hiding from the very man in charge of the country's police service.
The former administrative clerk for SAPS in the Free State went into hiding in February 2022, after she blew the whistle on corruption in the force.
Since then, she says, there have been two assassination attempts on her life.
I'm hiding away from SAPS, I'm hiding away from the Minister of Police, I'm hiding away from everyone who is benefiting from corruption.Patricia Morgan Mashale, SAPS whistleblower
Despite her fears, the former SAPS employee, who was officially dismissed from the service last year, says she has declined protection from the government.
Witness protection is very dangerous to whistleblowers. Thabiso Zulu was shot by crime intelligence while he was in witness protection.Patricia Morgan Mashale, SAPS whistleblower
Morgan Mashale says in 2008 she began to reveal the corruption within the SAPS.
It mainly included nepotism, whereby senior managers were appointing their family and friends...Patricia Morgan Mashale, SAPS whistleblower
There was the misuse of state resources, abuse of power and there was general corruption and crime where senior generals were involved.Patricia Morgan Mashale, SAPS whistleblower
Morgan Mashale says she recently received a warning from a "trusted source in Crime Intelligence (CI)" that her whereabouts had become known and was warned to "be careful".
This is the road I decided to follow,no one ever told me that it was going to be easy,but I will make it on my terms and conditions.I'm not afraid to die,we were born to die, but I will not live as if I'm already dead. As long as I have breath in my lungs,I will blow my whistle. pic.twitter.com/GYiGEwO9Sb' PATRICIA MASHALE (@PATRICIAMASHAL3) July 30, 2023
To listen to the full interview with SAPS whistleblower Patricia Morgan Mashale, click the podcast link above.
RELATED:Whistleblowing in SA: It should be our duty, but whistleblowers need protection
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : AFRAID: SAPS whistleblower claims to be in hiding from Police Minister Cele
