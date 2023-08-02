'A basic income grant is possible, with some budget restructuring'
Clarence Ford speaks to Brett Herron, Secretary General of the Good Party.
With so many in our country battling unemployment and poverty, assistance from the state can be key to meeting their basic needs.
According to Herron, there is both a legal and a moral obligation for the government to provide this to the millions in need.
He adds that to give this grant of R999 to people who are living below the lower-bound poverty line would cost roughly R110 billion, which is less than one percent of our total annual expenditure.
He says that based on their research there are ways to restructure the budget to make this a possibility.
We are asking the government to dig deep and find less than one percent of their total spend.Brett Herron, Secretary General - Good Party
For as long as our economy is not creating enough jobs, and more and more people are falling into abject poverty and starvation, we need to provide them with some social relief.Brett Herron, Secretary General - Good Party
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'A basic income grant is possible, with some budget restructuring'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_81211453_euro-coin-pile-with-pocket-calculator-and-blue-notebook.html?term=balance%2Bsheet&vti=n9na4jz40fkwbmunqa-1-15
More from Local
'We must not throw up our hands and say we're a failed state': Tinyiko Maluleke
As we witness parts of our country falling apart in front of us, its hard not to wonder if we are a failing state.Read More
AFRAID: SAPS whistleblower claims to be in hiding from Police Minister Cele
Patricia Morgan Mashale says she lives in fear for her life and has survived two assassination attempts.Read More
Will cancer patients be better or worse off under the NHI scheme?
The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism asks whether the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme is the silver bullet needed to fix South Africa's health system.Read More
Western Cape remains untouchable for the ANC in 2024 elections
The ANC controls eight of the nine provinces, but the odds are stacked against the party making serious inroads in the Western Cape.Read More
Cape Town impounds law-breaking taxis 'to push black-owned businesses out'
The National Taxi Alliance stands in solidarity with taxi operators affected by vehicles impounded by the City of Cape Town.Read More
NPA denies acting prematurely in bringing assault case against VIP protectors
On Tuesday, magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe granted all of the eight men bail of R10,000, adding that the State was hasty in bringing the matter to court before concluding its investigations.Read More
Illegal electricity connections: 'The system itself is corrupt'
Illegal electricity connections are costing Eskom billions in revenue, but perpetrators often believe their actions are justified.Read More
Sports broadcast rights: Huge shake-up coming as govt gets involved
Members of the public have until 8 September to comment on the Communications Department's draft white paper.Read More
Truck attacks make huge dent in business activity, Absa PMI suggests
While the headline number of the Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) shows only a slight dip, the sub-index for business activity tanked alarmingly.Read More