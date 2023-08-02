



Clarence Ford speaks to Brett Herron, Secretary General of the Good Party.

With so many in our country battling unemployment and poverty, assistance from the state can be key to meeting their basic needs.

According to Herron, there is both a legal and a moral obligation for the government to provide this to the millions in need.

He adds that to give this grant of R999 to people who are living below the lower-bound poverty line would cost roughly R110 billion, which is less than one percent of our total annual expenditure.

He says that based on their research there are ways to restructure the budget to make this a possibility.

We are asking the government to dig deep and find less than one percent of their total spend. Brett Herron, Secretary General - Good Party

Picture: © fotoquique/123rf.com

For as long as our economy is not creating enough jobs, and more and more people are falling into abject poverty and starvation, we need to provide them with some social relief. Brett Herron, Secretary General - Good Party

Listen to the interview above for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'A basic income grant is possible, with some budget restructuring'