[WATCH] Steve Jobs shares how asking for computer parts earned him an internship





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Do you have a story of someone asking for something and it turned out to be something wonderful?

In an interview, Jobs said that he once asked for computer parts from Bill Hewlett of Hewlett-Packard and to his surprise, he was offered an internship that later turned into a remarkable invention.

According to Steve Jobs, there is one single thing that "separates the people that do things from the people that just dream about them."



It isn't their intelligence, their work ethic, or their financial means.



It's something much more simple...



When Jobs was only 12 years old… pic.twitter.com/1o8SuFGqcv ' Blake Burge (@blakeaburge) July 31, 2023

He adds that "So many of us are held back by our self-doubt or unwillingness to ask that opportunities we never even know are available pass us by."

Scroll above to see what else is going viral.