'We must not throw up our hands and say we're a failed state': Tinyiko Maluleke





Bongani Bingwa speaks to Professor Tinyiko Maluleke, Deputy Commissioner of the National Planning Commission.

Some South Africans have been able to shield themselves from some of the failures of the state thanks to private healthcare, education, and security.

However, the myriad of problems are still clear and many of them affect us all.

Ten years ago, government adopted a National Development Plan, but we are nowhere near meeting its goals.

Maluleke says we need to find an intelligent way to talk about this accurately and meaningfully so that we can address the issues with it.

We have to avoid a situation where we just throw up our hands and say we are a failed state. Professor Tinyiko Maluleke, Deputy Commissioner - National Planning Commission

He says that part of the current failures come as a result of neglecting the plan in favour of short-term solutions.

I get the understanding that people are angry with the plan, but we ought to be angry with those who have neglected the plan. Professor Tinyiko Maluleke, Deputy Commissioner - National Planning Commission

Picture: ©stockphotorbl/123rf.com

The National Development Plan is the only long-term plan this country has. Professor Tinyiko Maluleke, Deputy Commissioner - National Planning Commission

Listen to the interview above for more.