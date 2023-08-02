17-year-old turns a dusty car window into a work of art
John Perlman speaks to young artist, Brent Gademan.
The dusty Kruger National Park roads created a unique canvas for the 17-year-old who creates works of art at the back of dirty cars.
What started out as something to do just for fun while on a family vacation at the age of 13 (Grade 7) has turned into a fan-favourite.
Over the years, Gademan has created beautiful and detailed drawings over many of the family’s vacations to both the beach and game drives.
The most recent holiday I went on to the Kruger where I did a drawing of a buffalo on the back of our car within the first week.Brent Gademan, artist
Over the course of the holiday, he created two more designs using his fingers and an earbud – a zebra and a wild dog.
His trick to making the design last longer? Hairspray!
The young artist looks forward to creating more dusty works of art that people can enjoy.
Scroll above to listen to the discussion.
This article first appeared on 947 : 17-year-old turns a dusty car window into a work of art
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=239805435678384&set=pb.100089467861485.-2207520000.&type=3
