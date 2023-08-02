Streaming issues? Report here
E-wallet fraud on the rise: How to protect yourself and your money

2 August 2023 8:58 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Ombudsman for Banking Services
bank fraud
Reana Steyn
Wendy Knowler
consumer issues
password security
e-wallets
account fraud

The Ombudsman for Banking Services has issued a warning about the alarming increase in digital wallet fraud.

Bruce Whitfield talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler on The Money Show (at 55:05).

Digital wallet (e-wallet) fraud is on the rise in South Africa.

The Ombudsman for Banking Services (OBS) issued a warning on Wednesday afternoon as it released the latest figures on this form of fraud.

@ smshoot/123rf.com
@ smshoot/123rf.com

The office said it has recently investigated 124 complaints of so-called NFC (near-field communication) fraud, with losses running into the millions.

There is a clear indication that "an international crime syndicate is operating within this space and has South African consumers in its sights”, said Ombud Reana Steyn.

How e-wallet fraud works:

The fraudsters tap into their victims’ credit card accounts via Tap & Go purchases made with their (the fraudsters’) smartphones, mostly in foreign destinations such as Dubai, France and Spain.

Steyn cited one major South African bank (unnamed) confirming it received more than 6 000 such complaints between January 2022 and 01 June 2023.

In the six months from January to June 2022, more than 550 customers fell victim to this fraud with their losses amounting to over R420 000.

This year the victim numbers jumped to over 5 400 with combined monetary losses of more than R6,5 million.

The targets were all ages and segments, the Ombud added.

These are highly concerning numbers and the devastation of the losses caused has the potential of causing bank customers serious financial hardships which in some instances may be impossible to recover from.

Reana Steyn, Ombud for Banking Services

How can you protect yourself from digital wallet fraud?

Knowler explains that for the fraudsters to be able to link their devices to the stolen bank card information, an OTP or a “Smart inContact notification” required to complete the linkage process is sent to the bank customer’s registered number or Banking App.

It’s critical that you read the OTP/inContact message you receive, and examine whether it is necessary for a transaction that you initiated, the Ombud says.

Never be pressurised into entering or giving away your OTP without understanding what exactly you are authorising. More importantly, guard against accessing unsolicited links sent to you, especially when you are prompted to insert personal and banking information. And report it to your bank.

Reana Steyn, Ombud for Banking Services

Many losses can be prevented if everyone adheres to this simple principle.

Reana Steyn, Ombud for Banking Services

For more detail, listen to the interview at the top of the article (skip to 55:05).


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : E-wallet fraud on the rise: How to protect yourself and your money




