'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!'





Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery (Bizcommunity).

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week, Brendan Seery "zeroes" in on Budget Insurance and their long-runnng advert starring Springbok dynamo Faf de Klerk.

The Orchids and Onions columnist (Bizcommunity) also has a personal gripe with the insurance company - what he calls its "shotgun approach" to marketing.

Screengrab from Budget Insurance's "faf-free insurance" ad on YouTube

Seery's choice will upset some people comments Whitfield.

"I happen to quite like this advert for all of its yucky cheesiness."

While he doesn't hate it as such Seery says, it is kind of "obvious" to use Faf in his South African speedo as a brand ambassador, which leads him on to his main beef with Budget.

I don't have a problem with that. It is a bit cheesy and, quite correctly, they identify that Faf is beloved of many women... but it did remind me of my encounter with Budget. Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity

I've never had any dealings with them whatsoever but I keep getting spammed with SMSs. The most priceless one was 'Dear Mr Seery, it's been a few years, please come back to us and talk to us about insurance'. Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity

How can he go back to Budget Insurance if he's never been with them! Seery exclaims.

He cites this as a classic example of a company just buying a data base and then "insulting" people.

Seery also references someone who was sent a pitch on Father's Day to celebrate his dad, who happened to have just passed away.

It's kind of 'let's use the data and get insensitive'. This is exactly what I'm saying - this kind of use of databases is going to backfire. Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity

Watch Budget's "faf-free" insurance ad below:

Scroll up to listen to Seery's advertising critiques (Budget Insurance discussion at 9:24)

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!'