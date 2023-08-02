Streaming issues? Report here
Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt

2 August 2023 7:03 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade the United States's top credit rating.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

- There was carnage on global markets as Fitch Ratings downgraded the US

- The rand edged lower on the news in Wednesday morning trading after already weakening on Tuesday

@ hikrcn/123rf.com
@ hikrcn/123rf.com

Fitch has downgraded the United States' top credit rating, drawing criticism from the government and investors.

The ratings agency moved the US to AA+ from AAA, saying the downgrade reflects the expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years.

It also cited the government's growing general debt burden and "the erosion of governance" relative to AA- and AAA-rated peers over the last two decades.

In Fitch's view, there has been a steady deterioration in standards of governance over the last 20 years, including on fiscal and debt matters, notwithstanding the June bipartisan agreement to suspend the debt limit until January 2025. The repeated debt-limit political standoffs and last-minute resolutions have eroded confidence in fiscal management.

Fitch Ratings

The rand edged lower on the news in Wednesday morning trading after weakening as much as 2% on Tuesday when it broke through 18 to the US dollar.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management

While the ratings decision does mean a whole lot of new uncertainty for the world, Lings doesn't believe it is a game changer in the sense of any real serious financial risk as a result.

However it it does highlight just how sensitive and nervous markets are, he says.

People are worried about a global slowdown, a global recession... certainly about the US going into recession... They're worried about interest rates and what they've done and what damage that may inflict...

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

...and so, in this world of increased uncertainty, when you downgrade the world's biggest economy and arguably the safest asset in the world, then that feeds into a whole range of risk and uncertainty, and South Africa becomes a victim of that increased uncertainty.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

It is a little bizarre that while this is a downgrade of the US the dollar benefits, Lings agrees.

"It is regarded as the safest currency in the world rightly or wrongly, you can debate that... and obviously there is a global debate in terms of the the dollar going forward."

Nonetheless, the US dollar remains the reserve currency of the world and with any increased uncertainty in any part of the world this is where people go, he adds.

And along with that people buy US government bonds, so you see people move not just into the dollar but into US government bonds when some of this uncertainty transpires... so the US doesn't really get hurt all that much by this type of move.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

I don't think it will result in a behaviour change by the US government if I look at the reaction... I don't think this is going to start any sort of policy change and I think markets will absorb it, but for the moment another bout of uncertainty and another bout of risk-off and anything that is regarded as a bit more risky like the rand then comes under pressure.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to Lings' analysis


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt




