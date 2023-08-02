Grandma (92) breaks record as the oldest woman to finish a marathon





Mathea Allansmith isn’t your typical grandmother.

At 92-years-old she is the oldest woman in the world to have completed a marathon.

She proudly crossed the finish line at the 2022 Honolulu Marathon in December, marking her record, Guinness World Records confirms.

She conquered the 26.2-mile (42.1km) route in about 10 hours and 48 minutes.

Allansmith says getting to the finish line and earning a Guinness World Records title was a phenomenal feeling.

“There were several groups of people filming and cheering me on even though I crossed the finish line some 11 hours after the start of the race... I felt an enormous sense of accomplishment and joy.”

Mathea Allansmith Breaks World Record for Oldest Woman to Finish a Marathon at 92 years, 6 months and 11 days.Age is just a number! pic.twitter.com/9R1ABIGtyQ ' Ramhari Poudyal,PhD (@RamhariPoudyal) December 13, 2022

But how did she do it? The retired doctor (now 93) stays in shape all year round, running six days a week – no matter what.

Allansmith says she didn’t take up running until she was 46.

“A colleague suggested running two miles per day, I took up running in 1977 and fell in love with the feeling of exercising outside.”

She took part in her first marathon in the 1982 Boston Marathon.

