Saps Special Task Force deployed to crackdown on Riverlea zama zamas





JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s most elite policing unit, the Special Task Force has been deployed to Riverlea, south of Joburg to deal with the issues of illegal miners.

The task force is currently pursuing a group of zama zamas (illegal miners) who have gone into hiding underground.

The number of people arrested now stands at 25.

Dressed in their well-known camouflage attire and armed to the tee, a handful of special task force members have made their way into open field in the Gorge Harrison area, near Riverlea.

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said various units had been busy since 6am on Wednesday morning.

“As and when we came in the zama zamas ran into their holes as per usual. At this stage the special task force and other teams are assessing the situation and how to respond.”

Muridili said despite the arrest of some zama zamas, firearms were yet to be recovered.

