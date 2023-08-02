What is a Loan Against Property and how can it help you?
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Greg Mazen, Head of Legal at TPN Credit Bureau.
Property is an extremely valuable asset and has brought LAPs into the world of lending and borrowing.
A LAP is a type of secured loan offered by a financial institution against the mortgage of a property, which allows for significant amounts of cash to be released to you.
To qualify your property must be paid off in full, as it will act as collateral to get the loan at lower interest rates.
If something goes wrong and it is not paid, the lender has less risk, and they can potentially claim that property back from you.Greg Mazen, Head of Legal - TPN Credit Bureau
Mazen says that if you start this process, it is important to ensure that you will be able to pay off this loan, as it does come with the risk of losing your asset.
As a consumer this is not something that you want to take out for something frivolous. It has got to be for something that is really important or an emergency.Greg Mazen, Head of Legal - TPN Credit Bureau
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_87572060_african-american-man-shaking-hands-with-real-estate-agent-contract-and-keys-on-table-husband-and-wif.html
