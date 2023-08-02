Streaming issues? Report here
What is a Loan Against Property and how can it help you?

2 August 2023 4:13 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Bank loan
Buying property
owning property

If you are fortunate enough to own property, a Loan Against Property (LAP) could help you out in times of financial strain.

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Greg Mazen, Head of Legal at TPN Credit Bureau.

Property is an extremely valuable asset and has brought LAPs into the world of lending and borrowing.

A LAP is a type of secured loan offered by a financial institution against the mortgage of a property, which allows for significant amounts of cash to be released to you.

To qualify your property must be paid off in full, as it will act as collateral to get the loan at lower interest rates.

If something goes wrong and it is not paid, the lender has less risk, and they can potentially claim that property back from you.

Greg Mazen, Head of Legal - TPN Credit Bureau

Mazen says that if you start this process, it is important to ensure that you will be able to pay off this loan, as it does come with the risk of losing your asset.

© fizkes/123rf.com
© fizkes/123rf.com

As a consumer this is not something that you want to take out for something frivolous. It has got to be for something that is really important or an emergency.

Greg Mazen, Head of Legal - TPN Credit Bureau

Listen to the interview above for more.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
