Bree explosion caused by methane gas, CoJ confirms





JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg said the explosion that occurred at Lillian Ngoyi Street (formerly Bree Street) last month was caused by methane gas.

Representatives from the city briefed the media in Braamfontein on its latest findings of the explosion.

It said while the type of gas has been confirmed the source of the gas was still under investigation.

City manager Floyd Brink said the gas did not come from Egoli Gas pipelines.

"Only post-explosion has been confirmed on the timeline of the Egoli gas system so what we have done in this regard we send in a team of independent specialists from our side as the City," he said on Wednesday.

City Manager, Floyd Brink gives a summarised technical report on the explosion by confirming that it was indeed methane gas that was detected which caused a series of events that ultimately caused the explosion #JoburgUpdates #JoburgCBD #BreeStreet #JoburgMayor ^NJ pic.twitter.com/O60TJ0EZLx ' City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) August 2, 2023

