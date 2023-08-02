Bree explosion caused by methane gas, CoJ confirms
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg said the explosion that occurred at Lillian Ngoyi Street (formerly Bree Street) last month was caused by methane gas.
Representatives from the city briefed the media in Braamfontein on its latest findings of the explosion.
READ: Joburg Mayor Gwamanda set to provide update on probe into Bree street blast
It said while the type of gas has been confirmed the source of the gas was still under investigation.
City manager Floyd Brink said the gas did not come from Egoli Gas pipelines.
"Only post-explosion has been confirmed on the timeline of the Egoli gas system so what we have done in this regard we send in a team of independent specialists from our side as the City," he said on Wednesday.
City Manager, Floyd Brink gives a summarised technical report on the explosion by confirming that it was indeed methane gas that was detected which caused a series of events that ultimately caused the explosion #JoburgUpdates #JoburgCBD #BreeStreet #JoburgMayor ^NJ pic.twitter.com/O60TJ0EZLx' City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) August 2, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Bree explosion caused by methane gas, CoJ confirms
More from Local
Partnership between govt and business to save our economy 'making progress'
A joint statement announced that progress has been made within the key focal areas of energy, transport and logistics, and crime and corruption.Read More
E-wallet fraud on the rise: How to protect yourself and your money
The Ombudsman for Banking Services has issued a warning about the alarming increase in digital wallet fraud.Read More
Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt
Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade the United States's top credit rating.Read More
Saps Special Task Force deployed to crackdown on Riverlea zama zamas
The task force is currently pursuing a group of zama zamas (illegal miners) who have gone into hiding underground.Read More
'We must not throw up our hands and say we're a failed state': Tinyiko Maluleke
As we witness parts of our country falling apart in front of us, its hard not to wonder if we are a failing state.Read More
AFRAID: SAPS whistleblower claims to be in hiding from Police Minister Cele
Patricia Morgan Mashale says she lives in fear for her life and has survived two assassination attempts.Read More
'A basic income grant is possible, with some budget restructuring'
The Secretary-General for the Good Party, Brett Herron, says there is a legal and moral obligation to provide this basic need.Read More
Will cancer patients be better or worse off under the NHI scheme?
The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism asks whether the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme is the silver bullet needed to fix South Africa's health system.Read More
Western Cape remains untouchable for the ANC in 2024 elections
The ANC controls eight of the nine provinces, but the odds are stacked against the party making serious inroads in the Western Cape.Read More