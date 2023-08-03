Could licensing 'artisanal mining' help with South Africa’s zama zama problems?





John Perlman speaks with Alan Martin, Head of Responsible Sourcing at the London Bullion Market Association.

Tens of thousands of illegal miners or Zama Zamas are believed to work in various abandoned or disused mines across the country.

They are often linked to criminal syndicates and cause issues for the community where they are operating.

Martin says that there needs to be a distinction made between the miners actually underground and the people running these criminal syndicates and benefiting from the illegal mining.

He says that this issue cannot be solved just by a law enforcement approach as we also need to address the socioeconomic drivers that push people into illegal mining.

He believes that South Africa needs to rethink, at a governmental level, how they respond to and license artisanal miners.

If artisanal miners are licensed, regulated, and taxed appropriately, this sector could have economic benefits.

Mining. Picture: pixabay.com

Generally, there is a tendency in Africa for governments to see artisanal miners as social parasites. Alan Martin, Head of Responsible Sourcing - London Bullion Market Association

If you find a way of formalising them… you can start to slowly see this as an employment opportunity for South Africa. Alan Martin, Head of Responsible Sourcing - London Bullion Market Association

