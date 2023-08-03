SA wants to impose LOCAL regulations on INTERNATIONAL streaming platforms
Mike Wills speaks with Justine Limpitlaw, a specialist electronic communications law consultant.
The aim of this new law is to ‘level the playing field between competing services,’ and protect South African broadcasters and pay-tv services.
In South Africa, streaming services such as Netflix do not need a license to operate and are not subject to local content regulations requirements.
This legislation would apply these requirements to international streaming services.
Limpitlaw says that it is not clear how South Africa will be able to force these massive services to comply with these proposed changes.
Worryingly, the department’s response… is to essentially say that is not our problem, it is for ICASA to work out enforcement.Justine Limpitlaw, Specialist Electronic Communications Law Consultant
Other countries have dealt with similar policy and regulation changes but on a much larger scale.
For example, this has happened in Europe, but through legislation and policies that apply to the entire EU.
South Africa is not big enough a market to be able to flex its regulatory muscle in the way that Government seems to think it can.Justine Limpitlaw, Specialist Electronic Communications Law Consultant
She says it is important for streaming services to contribute to national imperatives, but this needs to be done in the right way.
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA wants to impose LOCAL regulations on INTERNATIONAL streaming platforms
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_148542247_multimedia-streaming-concept-hand-holding-remote-control-tv-screen-with-lot-of-pictures-vod-content-.html?vti=oa6o7or5h7uh1pbhlt-1-1
