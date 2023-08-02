Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
[WATCH] Eddie Jones stars in Wallabies' clever, self-deprecating RWC ads

2 August 2023 7:29 PM
by Paula Luckoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Wallabies
Rugby World Cup
Bruce Whitfield
Eddie Jones
branding
australia rugby
heroes and zeros
advertising space
Brendan Seery

Australian Rugby's campaign ahead of Rugby World Cup 2023 takes the mickey out of its own brand to prove the doubters wrong.

Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery (BizCommunity) shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show.

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week, Australian Rugby's campaign ahead of Rugby World Cup 2023 is the hero pick for Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist at Bizcommunity.

The Springboks routed the out-of-form Australian national team 43-12 in the Rugby Championship opener just last month.

RELATED: Springboks outclass Wallabies in Rugby Championship opener

The self-deprecating Wallabies' ads star head coach Eddie Jones, who acknowledges Aussie fans' disenchantment with the team.

Screengrab of head coach Eddie Jones from Wallabies ad campaign on YouTube
Screengrab of head coach Eddie Jones from Wallabies ad campaign on YouTube

One reveals Jones only at the end as the man taking a door-to-door survey on the Wallabies' chances in the World Cup, which kicks off in France on 8 September.

"We love proving dads wrong" it proclaims, as a youngster relays his dad's opinions to the surveyor at the door including "tell him from me the Wallabies have absolutely no chance".

"Mate, we're not going to France for the croissants" Jones retorts in another ad which features him in a barber shop.

It's a brave and risky move says Seery.

It's not what you expect, the ra-ra 'we're going to beat everyone to a pulp', it's actually acknowledging that there's been a lot of whinging amongst Aussies down under about how bad their rugby team is, and it is pretty bad.

Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity

And that's the way they've set this pitch up - where everyone's writing us off as no-hopers so let's have some fun with it.

Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity

It takes quite a bit of guts to gently take the mickey out of your own brand notes Seery.

While counter-intuitive, the psychology behind it is "ok you write us off, let's see what happens in France" he says.

In a way it's quite clever because once you've priced yourself down, anything you do is going to cheer your fans up. so they would definitely be a team I would watch in the World Cup... not that I'm a rugby expert.

Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity

Take a look at Eddie Jones' performance in the two ads below

Scroll up to listen to Seery's advertising critiques (Wallabies discussion at 6:01)


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Eddie Jones stars in Wallabies' clever, self-deprecating RWC ads




