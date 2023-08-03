Gavin Hunt limits expectations ahead of new DStv Premiership season
Supersport United coach Gavin Hunt says he doesn’t read too much into pre-season and they take things one game at a time.
Supersport finished third last season, just three points behind runners-up Orlando Pirates and will also play in the CAF Confederations Cup.
Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Hunt gave some of his thoughts ahead of the start of their campaign this weekend.
Pre-season has changed in South African football with some teams going overseas. Prep in Joburg is always difficult this time of year because of the weather conditions and pitch quality. That’s what I think is the biggest issue, the condition of the pitches in some parts of the country. We have a good blend of youth and experience. You have to turn a good preseason into points when the season starts. I don’t get too excited at this time of the season because of that. My focus is always on the next game. The league is going to be crazy this season so I don’t look too far ahead and just focus on the next game and the team that’s in front of us every week.Gavin Hunt, Supersport United Coach
The four-time league champion might have an issue when it comes to the continental competition though as he does not have a CAF A license. Instead, the 59-year-old is one of the few local coaches with a UEFA A license. In light of that, Hunt called for uniformity when it comes to coaching badges.
There are loggerheads between the two associations. For me, FIFA should come in and ensure that everyone is on the same wavelength. There should be more uniformity all around really. The basics and ethics of the training sessions are the same but we have to do a crash course for the CAF A license. A lot of these licenses are done during the season so when are you supposed to coach the team then?Gavin Hunt, Supersport United Coach
Hunt also had his say on Banyana Banyana qualifying for the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time ever.
Our team is a little bit different and that can be what’s helping us. We play with more flair and movement than some of the other teams. Set pieces have been the weak point but we have the ability to open up teams. It will be an interesting game against the Netherlands. I feel sorry for the team, the preparation wasn’t the best and that’s a key part of any tournament. We get in our way and we could be doing so much better with the right preparation and structures. We can do so much better with the right structures across all sports.Gavin Hunt, Supersport United Coach
This article first appeared on 947 : Gavin Hunt limits expectations ahead of new DStv Premiership season
