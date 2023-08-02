Partnership between govt and business to save our economy 'making progress'

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
E-wallet fraud on the rise: How to protect yourself and your money The Ombudsman for Banking Services has issued a warning about the alarming increase in digital wallet fraud. 2 August 2023 8:58 PM
Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade the United States's top credit rating. 2 August 2023 7:03 PM
Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade the United States's top credit rating. 2 August 2023 7:03 PM
View all Local
Western Cape remains untouchable for the ANC in 2024 elections The ANC controls eight of the nine provinces, but the odds are stacked against the party making serious inroads in the Western Cap... 2 August 2023 11:13 AM
Our inflation crisis: Are policymakers ignoring the lessons of history? Economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) reviews "We Need to Talk About Inflation: 14 Urgent Lessons from the Last 2,000 Yea... 1 August 2023 7:23 PM
Our inflation crisis: Are policymakers ignoring the lessons of history? Economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) reviews "We Need to Talk About Inflation: 14 Urgent Lessons from the Last 2,000 Yea... 1 August 2023 7:23 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Eddie Jones stars in Wallabies' clever, self-deprecating RWC ads Australian Rugby's campaign ahead of Rugby World Cup 2023 takes the mickey out of its own brand to prove the doubters wrong. 2 August 2023 7:29 PM
What is a Loan Against Property and how can it help you? If you are fortunate enough to own property, a Loan Against Property (LAP) could help you out in times of financial strain. 2 August 2023 4:13 PM
What is a Loan Against Property and how can it help you? If you are fortunate enough to own property, a Loan Against Property (LAP) could help you out in times of financial strain. 2 August 2023 4:13 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Eddie Jones stars in Wallabies' clever, self-deprecating RWC ads Australian Rugby's campaign ahead of Rugby World Cup 2023 takes the mickey out of its own brand to prove the doubters wrong. 2 August 2023 7:29 PM
What is a Loan Against Property and how can it help you? If you are fortunate enough to own property, a Loan Against Property (LAP) could help you out in times of financial strain. 2 August 2023 4:13 PM
What is a Loan Against Property and how can it help you? If you are fortunate enough to own property, a Loan Against Property (LAP) could help you out in times of financial strain. 2 August 2023 4:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana edge Italy for first WWC win, qualify for last 16 The South African side emerged 3-2 victors over Italy on Wednesday. 2 August 2023 11:40 AM
'He's scared of me': UFC champ Israel Adesanya (NZ) on Dricus Du Plessis (SA) It seems South Africa's Dricus Du Plessis has struck a nerve with New Zealand's UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. 2 August 2023 9:03 AM
'He's scared of me': UFC champ Israel Adesanya (NZ) on Dricus Du Plessis (SA) It seems South Africa’s Dricus Du Plessis has struck a nerve with New Zealand's UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. 2 August 2023 9:03 AM
View all Sport
Michelle Yeoh marries ex-Ferrari boss, Jean Todt after 19-year engagement The Oscar winner tied the knot with her now husband after being engaged for 19 years. 2 August 2023 12:04 PM
Wes Craven (AKA, the GOAT of horror movies) would've been 84 years old today! From Scream to Freddy Krueger, Craven brought the most iconic horror names, faces and gruesome murders to life! 2 August 2023 8:08 AM
Wes Craven (AKA, the GOAT of horror movies) would've been 84 years old today! From Scream to Freddy Krueger, Craven brought the most iconic horror names, faces and gruesome murders to life! 2 August 2023 8:08 AM
View all Entertainment
Costa Coffee faces boycott threats for depicting trans man on a mural A number of customers are threatening a boycott Costa Coffee for a mural showing a transgender man with mastectomy scars. 2 August 2023 1:20 PM
Antarctica is missing a MASSIVE chunk of sea ice Antarctica is missing a chunk of sea ice bigger than Greenland, which could have consequences for the planet 2 August 2023 1:13 PM
Antarctica is missing a MASSIVE chunk of sea ice Antarctica is missing a chunk of sea ice bigger than Greenland, which could have consequences for the planet 2 August 2023 1:13 PM
View all World
Putin's unconvincingly tries to make up for his killing of Ukraine grain deal Russia's efforts to woo Africa are part of the Kremlin's broader efforts to extend its influence across the global south. 1 August 2023 8:46 AM
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Partnership between govt and business to save our economy 'making progress'

2 August 2023 9:47 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
The Money Show
Economic growth
Bruce Whitfield
Busa
Cas Coovadia
BLSA
b4sa
SA Inc
public private partnership

A joint statement announced that progress has been made within the key focal areas of energy, transport and logistics, and crime and corruption.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa (BUSA).

It's easy to be cynical about the latest round of efforts by big business to help salvage the economy in collaborating with government, comments Bruce Whitfield.

But, what is the alternative? he asks.

Image of government and business partnership meeting, 2 August 2023 - Presidency on Twitter @PresidencyZA
Image of government and business partnership meeting, 2 August 2023 - Presidency on Twitter @PresidencyZA

On Wednesday, the Presidency released an update on this partnership which includes Business Unity SA (BUSA), Business for SA (B4SA), and Business Leadership SA (BLSA).

It followed a meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa, members of Cabinet and senior business leaders.

A joint statement announced that progress has been made within the key focal areas of energy, transport and logistics, and crime and corruption "in order to grow the economy and restore investor and public confidence".

"Government and business agreed that we have a window of opportunity to urgently implement initiatives in these priority focal areas to reverse the economic downturn and rebuild confidence in the country’s trajectory."

Whitfield interviews BUSA CEO Cas Coovadia on The Money Show.

Coovadia notes that this collaboration essentially started in April this year when business met the President and he agreed to work with them.

In the last two months we've been putting the structure together on logistics. Our team has had numerous meetings with the Minister of Public Enterprises who has been very forthcoming on this, with the new Transnet board...

Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA

On energy we have made good progress because we've sourced relevant expertise and.. they have started working with NECOM (National Energy Crisis Committee) to implement the energy plan....

Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA

Coovadia says it's hoped tangible evidence of the positive effect of this collaboration will be seen in 8-12 months' time.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Partnership between govt and business to save our economy 'making progress'




