SIU to probe 'serious accusations' against KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube
Africa Melane interviews Kaizer Kganyago, Special Investigating Unit (SIU) spokesperson.
Cyril Ramaphosa has given the SIU the go-ahead to investigate allegations of maladministration in the KwaZulu-Natal Premier’s office.
Dube-Ncube faces claims of unlawful and improper conduct, occurring between April 2007 and July this year.
Investigative work commenced on Wednesday, says Kganyago.
If Dube-Ncube is found guilty of maladministration, the SIU will recommend that she is disciplined.
If money needs to be returned, the case will be taken to a special tribunal.
Should the SIU find criminality, the case will be passed onto the National Prosecuting Authority.
They are serious allegations.Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson – Special Investigating Unit
Source : @kzngov/Twitter
