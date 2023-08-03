EFF leader Malema dismisses claims that Shivambu conspiring against him
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has rubbished claims suggesting there are tensions between him and his deputy, Floyd Shivambu.
Speaking at the EFF’s 10th-anniversary gala dinner in Boksburg last week, Malema sent a stern warning to leaders in the party who he said were conspiring against him.
He further told Shivambu that conspiring against him would be a declaration of war, saying he had never lost a political contest.
While Malema has urged Shivambu to be honest and transparent with him, he insisted that there would never be power disputes between the two.
He said that the EFF was not the kind of organisation to fight over leadership roles and further dismissed claims suggesting Shivambu planned to contest him for the party's presidency.
Malema said that the two leaders, whose friendship dates back to their days in the ANC Youth League, had no plans of conspiring against one another.
"No, shame. You will have to slaughter cows for that fight to happen. It will never happen, that is what the enemy is wishing."
But loyalty between the party’s leaders will be tested at the EFF’s elective conference next year.
This article first appeared on EWN : EFF leader Malema dismisses claims that Shivambu conspiring against him
