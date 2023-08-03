Reggae legend Lucky Dube would’ve been 59 today! We still miss him terribly...





South African reggae artist Lucky Dube would have celebrated his 59th birthday today (3 August).

The musician from Mpumalanga had a legendary career spanning 26 years.

Over two decades, he recorded 22 albums and remains Africa's best-selling reggae artist of all time.

'Slave' by lucky dube Remains as the best selling album of all time by a male artist in South Africa, the album sold over 1 Million Album units in South Africa alone pic.twitter.com/0SHfXNh7pP ' 2022 AFRICA (@2022AFRICA) July 27, 2023

A fan-favourite, many South Africans - rich and poor, Black and White - could relate to his music and lyrics, which spoke to matters affecting the country and its people.

He also helped global audiences understand the issues facing South Africa and the Continent.

Watch: Today marks the 12th anniversary of the passing of award-winning Reggae icon, Lucky Dube. His music touched millions across the globe & through it, he contextualised the oppression & political struggles of African people. Although gone, his legacy continues to live on. pic.twitter.com/pHgBzCDGyu ' Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) October 18, 2019

Dube won the Best-Selling African Musician prize at the 1996 World Music Awards.

At the height of his career, he appeared in a number of movies, including _Getting Lucky, Lucky Strikes Back, _and the popular feature film Voice in The Dark.

Dube was tragically murdered in Johannesburg in October 2007.

His legacy continues through his daughter Nkulee, who continues to break records and follow in the footsteps of her father.

Nkulee Dube, Lucky Dube's daughter was the first artist in history to be nominated six times at The International Reggae And World Music Awards (IRAWMA) in 2012 and she was only 27 (The Biggest Award Ceremony for Reggae Music) pic.twitter.com/ShQq1E9rTr ' Africa Archives ™ (@Africa_Archives) January 14, 2023

