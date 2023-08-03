Pick up... R82K? Uno offers 'Chief Uno Player' job role in New York
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about trending global news. Skip to 4.16 for this one.
Gilchrist reports that the makers of Uno are seeking a part-time 'Chief Uno Quatro Player' to work for them ahead of the new card games launch.
The job will be based in New York for four weeks starting in September.
Responsibilities include playing Uno Quatro for four hours a day, four days a week.
'Wild card' applicants will be considered, provided that applicants are United States residents aged 18 or over.
The company is asking enthusiasts of the card game to apply with a video and post it to TikTok which is also where they've posted this job listing.
@uno
🚨do you have what it takes to be our CHIEF UNO PLAYER?🚨 are you passionate about throwing down the Draw 4 and playing the Reverse Card IRL? stitch this video, introduce yourself and answer these four questions: what’s your best memory playing UNO? what’s your best Reverse Card moment? why shouldn’t we SKIP you as the Chief UNO player? what’s your fave version of UNO? submit your video by August 10th at 11:59 PM PST and check out the link in our bio for more information.♬ Summer - Croquet Club
Picking up a flight to the US, anyone?
Whoever gets the job, please can we have consensus on whether we can keep the +4 and +2 going in one round - if you know, you know.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Pick up... R82K? Uno offers 'Chief Uno Player' job role in New York
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Uno_(10489446605).jpg
