[LISTEN] Four things to consider before buying a bakkie
Pippa Hudson interviews Ernest Page, motoring journalist from changecars.co.za.
Page has had his fair share of trying the latest and greatest releases that the car world has to offer, so when he recommends a list of features to take note of prior to purchasing a vehicle, we know it's backed by extensive research.
1. Seats
The flexibility of seats are important, especially if you're taking your car on the long road, towing or 4x4ing, says Page.
He adds that the seats need to be able to adjust to the type of driving you do and on what surfaces you're doing it on.
2. Steering adjustability
Staying in the interior, having an adjustable steering wheel is just as important.
Page says that Fords and VW's are 'exceptionally' adjustable.
3. Sound system
How easy is it to connect your phone? Are there too many prompts?
While this is a small feature that can be overlooked, it adds to your overall driving experience, says Page.
4. Driving
The final, and probably the most important piece to the puzzle.
Does it drive comfortably? Are there visual obstructions?
Page says that it's important to take note of the fuel consumption when towing.
He adds that the Nissan Navara is great in this department.
When test driving a vehicle, you can't just do the around the block thing.Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Four things to consider before buying a bakkie
Source : Pexels: Roberto Lee Cortes
