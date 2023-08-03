Streaming issues? Report here
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
[WATCH] What is your CASTOR OIL childhood experience? A TikToker has gone viral after posting a video of himself drinking Castor Oil. 3 August 2023 1:58 PM
EThekwini rates boycott: 'We do not trust this municipality any longer' Civic groups in eThekwini have launched a boycott of rates payments. 3 August 2023 1:44 PM
[WATCH] Philanthropist BI Phakathi makes struggling old woman R2k richer A woman, who makes money by weighing people for just R2, was surprised with R2k in a random and much-needed act of kindness. 3 August 2023 12:12 PM
428 EFF public reps banned from birthday celebration to face disciplinary action EFF leader Julius Malema announced that some of them would be fired from the party and the public positions they hold. 3 August 2023 8:32 AM
EFF leader Malema dismisses claims that Shivambu conspiring against him While Julius Malema has urged Floyd Shivambu to be honest and transparent with him, he insisted that there would never be power di... 3 August 2023 7:38 AM
Partnership between govt and business to save our economy 'making progress' A joint statement announced that progress has been made within the key focal areas of energy, transport and logistics, and crime a... 2 August 2023 9:47 PM
SA wants to impose LOCAL regulations on INTERNATIONAL streaming platforms The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies published a new draft white paper which could impact video streaming. 3 August 2023 8:36 AM
Partnership between govt and business to save our economy 'making progress' A joint statement announced that progress has been made within the key focal areas of energy, transport and logistics, and crime a... 2 August 2023 9:47 PM
'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!' Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing... 2 August 2023 9:12 PM
Danish man visits 203 countries without flying Torbjørn Pedersen visited 203 countries in 10 years without setting foot on a plane. 3 August 2023 3:26 PM
[WATCH] ‘Untrained’ Somali runner goes viral for ‘slowest-ever’ 100m A Somali runner has recorded the 'slowest-ever' 100-metre run in history. 3 August 2023 2:24 PM
[LISTEN] Four things to consider before buying a bakkie Cars cost a fortune, so getting the most bang for your buck is important. 3 August 2023 2:17 PM
Six incredible sporting achievements for South African women this year As we kick off women’s month, let us take a look at some of the best achievements of SA’s sportswomen this year. 3 August 2023 3:40 PM
Netball World Cup: Spar Proteas take on Uganda with eye on semifinal spot South Africa still have a shot at a spot in the semifinals, even though they will have to rely on the ‘Sunshine Girls’ in the earl... 3 August 2023 11:36 AM
SA's sports minister to 'invest more' in women's sport after Banyana Banyana win Farouk Abrahams (ex-Bafana Bafana goalkeeping coach) and Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa reflect on the epic win. 3 August 2023 9:53 AM
[LISTEN] 'It's excellently written' - Mandy Wiener on Rassie's new book Mandy Wiener interviews Rassie Erasmus about his recently launched book, Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby. 3 August 2023 3:13 PM
Meg 2: The Trench... The truth about the extinct mega shark exposed 'Meg 2: The Trench' might be a ridiculous film, but it could manage to inspire future palaeontologists. 3 August 2023 2:10 PM
Pick up... R82K? Uno offers 'Chief Uno Player' job role in New York Toymaker Mattel is hunting for someone to help promote its new Uno game, and wild-card applicants are most definitely welcome. 3 August 2023 11:38 AM
Nuclear war would be more devastating for the climate than cold war predictions Nuclear war could produce a huge smoke cloud known as a nuclear winter, devastating agriculture and civilisation, a study shows. 3 August 2023 10:52 AM
Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade the United States's top credit rating. 2 August 2023 7:03 PM
Costa Coffee faces boycott threats for depicting trans man on a mural A number of customers are threatening a boycott Costa Coffee for a mural showing a transgender man with mastectomy scars. 2 August 2023 1:20 PM
Zimbabwe’s writers refuse to be silent on political state of country Zimbabwe’s rulers won’t tolerate opposing voices, but its writers refuse to be silenced. 3 August 2023 11:47 AM
Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention On Sunday ECOWAS announced sanctions against Niger and said if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within one week it will... 2 August 2023 10:28 AM
Putin's unconvincingly tries to make up for his killing of Ukraine grain deal Russia’s efforts to woo Africa are part of the Kremlin’s broader efforts to extend its influence across the global south. 1 August 2023 8:46 AM
MANDY WIENER: Seize the moment for women’s sport. The time for promises is over Women’s soccer in South Africa is really good. Now is the time to professionalise so it can become truly great. 3 August 2023 6:54 AM
E-wallet fraud on the rise: How to protect yourself and your money The Ombudsman for Banking Services has issued a warning about the alarming increase in digital wallet fraud. 2 August 2023 8:58 PM
[WATCH] Coach Eddie Jones stars in Wallabies' hilarious RWC ads Australian Rugby's campaign ahead of Rugby World Cup 2023 takes the mickey out of its own brand to prove the doubters wrong. 2 August 2023 7:29 PM
[WATCH] What is your CASTOR OIL childhood experience?

3 August 2023 1:58 PM
by Karabo Tebele
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela
laxative

A TikToker has gone viral after posting a video of himself drinking Castor Oil.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

What is your castor oil story from childhood?

TikToker and content creator Andile Ngidi (@Space_andza0) shot a video of himself drinking the laxative product.

He immediately changed his face when he took two spoons, which is a horror common to many childhood experiences.

@space_andza0 All i can say is that nthwe ke poison #fyp #makemefamous #tiktok #fypシ #trending #spaceandza ♬ original sound - Andile ngidi

Due to the bitter taste of the spoons, he had to drink juice to enhance the taste in his mouth.

Scroll above to listen to what else is going viral.




Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. © lcswart/123rf.com

EThekwini rates boycott: 'We do not trust this municipality any longer'

3 August 2023 1:44 PM

Civic groups in eThekwini have launched a boycott of rates payments.

Image: screengrab from TikTok @biphakathi1

[WATCH] Philanthropist BI Phakathi makes struggling old woman R2k richer

3 August 2023 12:12 PM

A woman, who makes money by weighing people for just R2, was surprised with R2k in a random and much-needed act of kindness.

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma in the Pietermaritzburg High Court where he appeared on corruption charges on 15 October 2019. Picture: AFP.

Zuma's private prosecution of Downer & Maughan suffers another blow

3 August 2023 11:30 AM

In June, the Pietermaritzburg High Court set aside the summonses as unlawful but Zuma has since launched an appeal bid, which would ordinarily have the effect of suspending the ruling handed down and allowing the private prosecution to run in the interim.

A screengrab from a video showing a truck being looted on the N12 near the pedestrian bridge between Klipspruit Valley Road and the Golden Highway on 3 August 2023. Picture: via @EWNTraffic/Twitter

Truck looted on N12 near Eldorado Park as Slovo Park residents ramp up protests

3 August 2023 9:30 AM

Police said that they were aware of the looting incident and more officials were being dispatched to the scene.

Picture: pavelmuravev/123rf.com

SA wants to impose LOCAL regulations on INTERNATIONAL streaming platforms

3 August 2023 8:36 AM

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies published a new draft white paper which could impact video streaming.

Mining. Picture: pixabay.com

Could licensing 'artisanal mining' help with South Africa’s zama zama problems?

3 August 2023 8:29 AM

Illegal mining has become a serious problem in South Africa, affecting many communities.

MEC for Finance Nomusa Dube-Ncube speaks during the commemoration of national Women’s Day at the Esilahla Sports Ground in Richmond, KwaZulu_Natal on 9 August 2022. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter

SIU to probe 'serious accusations' against KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube

3 August 2023 8:05 AM

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube faces claims of unlawful and improper conduct.

Image of government and business partnership meeting, 2 August 2023 - Presidency on Twitter @PresidencyZA

Partnership between govt and business to save our economy 'making progress'

2 August 2023 9:47 PM

A joint statement announced that progress has been made within the key focal areas of energy, transport and logistics, and crime and corruption.

@ smshoot/123rf.com

E-wallet fraud on the rise: How to protect yourself and your money

2 August 2023 8:58 PM

The Ombudsman for Banking Services has issued a warning about the alarming increase in digital wallet fraud.

@ hikrcn/123rf.com

Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt

2 August 2023 7:03 PM

Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade the United States's top credit rating.

