FinMeUp with finance knowledge! You don't need to be a money guru with this app
Africa Melane speaks to, Higgo van Biljon, the founder of FinMeUp.
Listen to the conversation below.
What is FinMeUP?
From financial education to trusted financial products tailored to you, FinMeUp offers a personal experience, AKA, personal finance - think of it as your personal finance companion that's there for you in any financial dilemma.
FinMeUp is a financial education app that's evolved into a fully launched business with lots of financial products offered such as financial advising, pet cover, home loans, investing and more.
There are mini courses within these topics and quizzes designed to help you become more knowledgeable about the financial life choices you might have to face.
Biljon says, "You don't need to be an expert, we will help."
The app inventor also says that you can't really do anything in life without knowledge so why not get smarter financially to help yourself and your future with expert advice.
Find out more about FinMeUp on their website.
Or download the app at Google Play or the App Store.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
