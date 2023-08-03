Streaming issues? Report here
New draft law in China to clamp down on kids’ internet access

3 August 2023 1:53 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

Kids under the age of 18 won’t be able to access the internet through mobile devices between 10pm and 6am daily.

China continues its mission to limit internet access for minors to curb internet addiction.

Variety reports that the country’s tech sector regulator shared a draft of its new regulation on 2 August that limits kids’ internet access.

Those under 18 will not be access the internet through mobile devices between 10pm and 6am daily, Variety reports.

Through a graduate system, young people will have different amounts of internet access depending on their age.

Those under eight will be limited to 40 minutes per day, those between 16 and 18 will have a maximum of two hours of access per day.

The content must be age-appropriate, and users will get reminders to take breaks every 30 minutes.

While revisions are open for public discussion, the regulation it set to come into effect on 2 September.

China already has limits on kids' game time with tight restrictions limiting online game time to 90 minutes a day.


This article first appeared on 947 : New draft law in China to clamp down on kids’ internet access




3 August 2023 1:53 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

