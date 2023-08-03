Six incredible sporting achievements for South African women this year





Bongani Bingwa speaks to EWN Sport's Cindy Poluta

With Banyana Banyana’s incredible win on Wednesday and an impressive performance from the Spar Proteas, its clear SA’s sportswomen are on a roll.

Here are six of the incredible victories from South African women in sport in 2023:

Banyana Banyana through to the World Cup last 16

The cheers were deafening as Banyana Banyana beat Italy 3-2 on Wednesday, giving the whole country something to celebrate.

Banyana were ranked 38 place lower than their opponents but still managed to secure this incredible victory, and move on to the next stage.

Banyana Banyana emerged 3-2 victors over Italy on 2 August 2023. Picture: Kalyeen Morgan/Eyewitness News

Spar Proteas hold of defending champions, New Zealand, 48-48

The Proteas held off New Zealand in the Netball world cup, scoring their final goal seconds from the end of the game.

Nichole Taljaard scored the final goal securing a draw, delighting the crowd and likely breaking the hearts of the defending champions.

The Spar Proteas held world champions New Zealand to a 48-48 draw in their Netball World Cup match at the ICC in Cape Town on 2 August 2023. Picture: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023

The Proteas cricket team made the T20 Women’s World Cup Final

In their first ever world cup final appearance, the Momentum Proteas made history by securing silver medals.

At the T20 World Cup final in Cape Town the Proteas lost out to Australia by 19 runs.

The Momentum Proteas played their first ever World Cup final - the T20 at Newlands on 26 February 2023. The hosts lost by 19 runs. Picture: @T20WorldCup/Twitter

KG Montjane wins Roland Garros doubles wheelchair final with her Japanese partner Yui Kamiji

Montjane became the first South African woman to win a French Open title in more than 40 years, the last time being in 1981.

The pair defeated Diede de Groot and Maria Florencia Moreno 6-3, 6-2 in the finals.

South Africa’s wheelchair tennis champion, Kgothatso Montjane. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Tatjana Schoenmaker becomes 200m breaststroke World Champion

In July the 26-year-old swimmer won her first ever world title at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

She had previously being crowned in the Olympics and Commonwealth games.

🇿🇦Tatjana SCHOENMAKER wins her first ever world title in the 200m Breast // ⏱️ 2:20.80 #AQUAFukuoka23 pic.twitter.com/dOBRvhTZtx ' World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) July 28, 2023

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio finished 6th Women’s Tour De France

At the end of July Moolman-Pasio cycled her way into a top 10 finish, completing the race in 25 hours, 38 minutes, and 57 seconds.

South African pro-cyclist Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio. Picture: @ashleighcycling/Twitter.

