[LISTEN] 'It's excellently written' - Mandy Wiener on Rassie's new book
Mandy Wiener speaks to Rassie Erasmus about his authoring journey.
Listen to the conversation below.
Mandy Wiener explains why SARU's Director of Rugby and the Springboks World Cup's winning coach, Rassie Erasmus wrote his book, Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby.
The book is co-authored by David O'Sullivan and is already a best seller in some book stores.
Wiener says, the book is "excellently written" and that the book shows people a different side to the former coach.
While Rassie says the book isn't just about his professional journey, it also shared personal details about his life, family and childhood.
RELATED: [LISTEN] 'RASSIE: STORIES OF LIFE AND RUGBY' AUTOBIOGRAPHY READY TO BE RELEASED
Wiener reads some excerpts of the book saying, "alot of the public opinion about me is way off the mark."
To this, Rassie says that there are different aspects of a person and people often just saw him as a "loud-mouth coach" but he is so much more complex than this label.
Rassie also says that when he retires in about three years time, it's his dream for the public to love and support the Springboks as they have continued to do over the years.
There's been some bad times but I think the team is at a place where we have alot of people behind us and if we can keep it like that, it's my dream.Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby - SARU
Overall, Wiener highly recommends the book, especially if you want to see a different side to Rassie, how he handled personal trials, tribulations and professional tries over the years.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] 'It's excellently written' - Mandy Wiener on Rassie's new book
Source : Christa Eybers/EWN.
