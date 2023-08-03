[WATCH] ‘Untrained’ Somali runner goes viral for ‘slowest-ever’ 100m
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire about the world’s trending online stories, including the ‘slowest-ever’ 100-metre run by a Somalian.
(Skip to 00:33)
The 10-year-old runner went viral after a shockingly slow 100 metre run at the World University Games in China.
Nasra Ali Abukar ran the distance in 21.81 seconds, 10 seconds behind the leaders.
This was reportedly the ‘slowest-ever’ 100-metre time recorded by a female athlete.
Once the race is finished, the camera pans back and here comes Nasra and she skips over the line like she’s got all the time in the world.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire
#Somalia sorry for fielding record slow sprinter after Nasra Abubakar Ali took 22 seconds to complete the 100m sprint at the World University Games.' Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) August 2, 2023
Sports Minister Barre Mohamud:“What happened was not representation of the Somali people, we apologise.”pic.twitter.com/tzqCfuta1p
Many social media users questioned why the country would send an untrained runner to the tournament.
Daily Mail reports claims that Abukar is actually the niece of the Somali Athletics chairwoman Khadij Adan Dahir and her selection nepotism.
The Somalia sports ministry later issued a public apology and confirmed the chairwoman was suspended.
Suspension of the Chairwoman of the Somali Athletics Federation, Ms. Khadijo Aden Dahir pic.twitter.com/UZsO0A4UiA' Ministry of Youth and Sports of Somalia (@MoysFGS) August 2, 2023
Scroll above to listen to the discussion
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] ‘Untrained’ Somali runner goes viral for ‘slowest-ever’ 100m
