Could selective automation improve your call centre experience?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Falkenberg, Co-CEO of AI startup Clevva.
Most people dread the call centre conversation as it inevitably results in frustration for you, the customer.
Have you thought about the agents on the other side of the phone and the stress they may experience?
The co-CEO of Stellenbosch-based AI start-up Clevva believes more, or selective, automation would improve the experience on both sides.
Bruce Whitfield invited Ryan Falkenberg on to The Money Show to explain his position.
Falkenberg makes the point that the customer doesn't always require human interaction, depending on their specific need at the time.
There are times when I as a customer just want something to get done - I'm not really needing to talk to anyone... And then there are other times when I need to be heard, I really need someone to understand my situation or my need, and there needs to be a level of empathy and connection which we cannot afford to lose.Ryan Falkenberg, Co-CEO - Clevva
What we're finding with automation is that there are so many conversations being had between customers and contact centre agents as well as the companies themselves, which are essentially very process-driven... They're repeatable, they're formulaic and they're really being had to get a job done.Ryan Falkenberg, Co-CEO - Clevva
Falkenberg sketches the experience of the contact centre employee in this instance.
Often they are struggling he says, because the information they're being asked to learn in order to help the client keeps changing.
The products keep changing, the processes they have to learn keep changing... the policies, the rules... The complexity's enormous. It becomes extremely stressful for them to essentially give you what you need because they get confused with the systems and the journeys they have to follow.Ryan Falkenberg, Co-CEO - Clevva
What's increasingly being realised he says, is that repetitive rule-based work can be done very effectively using automation, sparing the call centre agent from being used as a "replication machine".
"Your humanity's not being unlocked there, you're just repeating conversations."
Falkeberg says more options will be opening up to filter needs as the technology changes.
We are now getting technologies that are able to understand you far more accurately... to be able to respond more appropriately and effectively so that you can actually get stuff done and feel heard. I feel there's going to be a shift in your customer experience through digital.Ryan Falkenberg, Co-CEO - Clevva
We have a massive opportunity in this country to embrace automation to remove the calls that are not needing humanity and to really invest in the calls that are, so that when you speak to a human it's exceptional and they have time for you... They've got language skill sets, empathy skill sets etcetera and you walk away feeling different...Ryan Falkenberg, Co-CEO - Clevva
I believe the combination is going to be really exciting for businesses in South Africa. I believe this is where customer experience is going to transform.Ryan Falkenberg, Co-CEO - Clevva
For more detail, listen to the conversation at the top of the article
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Could selective automation improve your call centre experience?
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/rawpixel/rawpixel1608/rawpixel160858481/61746016-helpdesk-support-information-support-concept.jpg
More from Business
Young, urbanising population drives shift to sectional title homes in SA
Affordability is just one of the factors contributing to a growing demand for sectional title residential properties in South Africa.Read More
Development Bank reports record profits - it's a success for SA says CEO
The Development Bank of Southern Africa increased its profits for the 2022/2023 financial year by more than a third to R52 billion.Read More
SA wants to impose LOCAL regulations on INTERNATIONAL streaming platforms
The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies published a new draft white paper which could impact video streaming.Read More
Partnership between govt and business to save our economy 'making progress'
A joint statement announced that progress has been made within the key focal areas of energy, transport and logistics, and crime and corruption.Read More
'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!'
Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing.Read More
E-wallet fraud on the rise: How to protect yourself and your money
The Ombudsman for Banking Services has issued a warning about the alarming increase in digital wallet fraud.Read More
[WATCH] Coach Eddie Jones stars in Wallabies' hilarious RWC ads
Australian Rugby's campaign ahead of Rugby World Cup 2023 takes the mickey out of its own brand to prove the doubters wrong.Read More
Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt
Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade the United States's top credit rating.Read More
What is a Loan Against Property and how can it help you?
If you are fortunate enough to own property, a Loan Against Property (LAP) could help you out in times of financial strain.Read More
More from Local
Young, urbanising population drives shift to sectional title homes in SA
Affordability is just one of the factors contributing to a growing demand for sectional title residential properties in South Africa.Read More
Development Bank reports record profits - it's a success for SA says CEO
The Development Bank of Southern Africa increased its profits for the 2022/2023 financial year by more than a third to R52 billion.Read More
[LISTEN] Songezo Zibi speaks about taxi industry after standoff in Cape Town
Cape Town is experiencing taxi strikes after a recent standoff between traffic officials and taxi operators.Read More
[WATCH] What is your CASTOR OIL childhood experience?
A TikToker has gone viral after posting a video of himself drinking Castor Oil.Read More
EThekwini rates boycott: 'We do not trust this municipality any longer'
Civic groups in eThekwini have launched a boycott of rates payments.Read More
[WATCH] Philanthropist BI Phakathi makes struggling old woman R2k richer
A woman, who makes money by weighing people for just R2, was surprised with R2k in a random and much-needed act of kindness.Read More
Zuma's private prosecution of Downer & Maughan suffers another blow
In June, the Pietermaritzburg High Court set aside the summonses as unlawful but Zuma has since launched an appeal bid, which would ordinarily have the effect of suspending the ruling handed down and allowing the private prosecution to run in the interim.Read More
Truck looted on N12 near Eldorado Park as Slovo Park residents ramp up protests
Police said that they were aware of the looting incident and more officials were being dispatched to the scene.Read More
SA wants to impose LOCAL regulations on INTERNATIONAL streaming platforms
The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies published a new draft white paper which could impact video streaming.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Young, urbanising population drives shift to sectional title homes in SA
Affordability is just one of the factors contributing to a growing demand for sectional title residential properties in South Africa.Read More
ARB rules against clothing retailer for 'misleading' voucher advertising
The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) is taking a clothing retailer to task for a misleading promise of vouchers.Read More
Danish man visits 203 countries without flying
Torbjørn Pedersen visited 203 countries in 10 years without setting foot on a plane.Read More
[WATCH] ‘Untrained’ Somali runner goes viral for ‘slowest-ever’ 100m
A Somali runner has recorded the 'slowest-ever' 100-metre run in history.Read More
[LISTEN] Four things to consider before buying a bakkie
Cars cost a fortune, so getting the most bang for your buck is important.Read More
New draft law in China to clamp down on kids’ internet access
Kids under the age of 18 won’t be able to access the internet through mobile devices between 10pm and 6am daily.Read More
FinMeUp with finance knowledge! You don't need to be a money guru with this app
FinMeUp founder Higgo van Biljon speaks about the app that'll aid your financial education.Read More
Why humans walk on two legs: Chimpanzees put some old theories to the test
Have you ever wondered why we walk on two legs? It's a constant debate among scientists, apparently.Read More
'If men bled monthly, pads would be free' - Siv Ngesi
Siv Ngesi says that his life's mission is to eradicate period poverty which he's on track to do with his MENstruation Foundation.Read More