Young, urbanising population drives shift to sectional title homes in SA
Motheo Khoaripe discusses the trend with Andrew Golding, CEO of the Pam Golding Property Group.
More and more young people are ditching the traditional ideal of a freestanding home to invest in a sectional title property.
This is driving a growing demand for sectional title residential properties in South Africa, particularly in the major metropolitan areas and key commercial hubs, says Andrew Golding, CEO of the Pam Golding Property group.
And developers are responding to this demand for sectional title living, he adds.
Golding says the percentage of flats and townhouses has risen from just under 26% of total residential building plans passed in 2010 to 47% in 2022, after a brief dip in the early years of COVID.
The question of affordability is probably the dominant consideration driving the trend he agrees, but also cites lifestyle considerations, growing urbanisation and security concerns as contributing factors.
Younger people are looking to live in communities... The whole concept of micro-living is certainly one that's growing all around the world and in South Africa as well. I think all of that is contributing to the increase in sectional title relative to freehold, although freehold is still by far the most dominant modality.Andrew Golding, CEO - Pam Golding Property Group
Over the past ten years, sectional title purchases have probably doubled in terms of the relative contribution to the South African residential market he says.
"That is where the sweet spot of the residential market is at the moment, and there's no doubt that interest rates are the primary factor in our market."
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Young, urbanising population drives shift to sectional title homes in SA
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_111300391_yellow-chair-on-the-balcony-of-elegant-kitchen-interior-with-white-wooden-chair-and-posters-on-the-w.html
