Development Bank reports record profits - it's a success for SA says CEO
Motheo Khoaripe talks to CEO Boitumelo Mosako about the DBSA's latest financial results.
The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) has announced its highest record profits to date.
Releasing its results for the 2022/2023 financial year, the Bank reported profits of R5.2 billion.
This is a 36% net profit increase on the R3.8 billion in the previous year.
The DBSA is a development finance institution owned by the government of South Africa.
The DBSA's 2022-2023 financial results showcase transparency, accountability, and sustainable practises, focusing on infrastructure projects and energy solutions for improved quality of life.' DBSA Bank (@DBSA_Bank) August 3, 2023
Read more: https://t.co/zPB3F5PT75#Transparency #DBSA #BuildingAfricasProsperity pic.twitter.com/YMHAXIzval
The Bank said its commitment to sustainable development across the region has yielded "remarkable fiscal performance".
Striking a fine balance between meaningful development and financial sustainability we have weathered what continues to be a tough operating environment both locally and internationally, with an increasingly complex global geopolitical landscape.Boitumelo Mosako, CEO - Development Bank of Southern Africa
Motheo Khoaripe talks to CEO Boitumelo Mosako about the DBSA's latest financial results.
Mosako explains how a development bank works and how it makes its profits.
We are a development finance institution that plays along the infrastructure value chain where we provide planning support, project preparation... We fund projects and in addition to that we actually help state-owned entities to deliver infrastructure and we do support with infrastructure maintenance as well.Boitumelo Mosako, CEO - Development Bank of Southern Africa
We have achieved this result mainly due to firstly our institutional strength.... our strong board expo team, our strong governance structures, our effective control environment, our partnerships, and the support that we have from our shareholder National Treasury... and in addition to that our investor community consisting of institutional investors,Boitumelo Mosako, CEO - Development Bank of Southern Africa
multilateral developments and commercial banks as well.
Mosako says the DBSA's success is not only their own but a success for South Africa, also a success for the region and the continent as well.
Scroll to the top to listen to the interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Development Bank reports record profits - it's a success for SA says CEO
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=595431145932387&set=a.595431132599055
More from Business
Young, urbanising population drives shift to sectional title homes in SA
Affordability is just one of the factors contributing to a growing demand for sectional title residential properties in South Africa.Read More
Could selective automation improve your call centre experience?
Automating those repetitive conversations and reserving human contact for instances where it's really needed could transform the customer experience says Clevva's Ryan Falkenberg.Read More
SA wants to impose LOCAL regulations on INTERNATIONAL streaming platforms
The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies published a new draft white paper which could impact video streaming.Read More
Partnership between govt and business to save our economy 'making progress'
A joint statement announced that progress has been made within the key focal areas of energy, transport and logistics, and crime and corruption.Read More
'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!'
Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing.Read More
E-wallet fraud on the rise: How to protect yourself and your money
The Ombudsman for Banking Services has issued a warning about the alarming increase in digital wallet fraud.Read More
[WATCH] Coach Eddie Jones stars in Wallabies' hilarious RWC ads
Australian Rugby's campaign ahead of Rugby World Cup 2023 takes the mickey out of its own brand to prove the doubters wrong.Read More
Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt
Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade the United States's top credit rating.Read More
What is a Loan Against Property and how can it help you?
If you are fortunate enough to own property, a Loan Against Property (LAP) could help you out in times of financial strain.Read More
More from Local
Young, urbanising population drives shift to sectional title homes in SA
Affordability is just one of the factors contributing to a growing demand for sectional title residential properties in South Africa.Read More
Could selective automation improve your call centre experience?
Automating those repetitive conversations and reserving human contact for instances where it's really needed could transform the customer experience says Clevva's Ryan Falkenberg.Read More
[LISTEN] Songezo Zibi speaks about taxi industry after standoff in Cape Town
Cape Town is experiencing taxi strikes after a recent standoff between traffic officials and taxi operators.Read More
[WATCH] What is your CASTOR OIL childhood experience?
A TikToker has gone viral after posting a video of himself drinking Castor Oil.Read More
EThekwini rates boycott: 'We do not trust this municipality any longer'
Civic groups in eThekwini have launched a boycott of rates payments.Read More
[WATCH] Philanthropist BI Phakathi makes struggling old woman R2k richer
A woman, who makes money by weighing people for just R2, was surprised with R2k in a random and much-needed act of kindness.Read More
Zuma's private prosecution of Downer & Maughan suffers another blow
In June, the Pietermaritzburg High Court set aside the summonses as unlawful but Zuma has since launched an appeal bid, which would ordinarily have the effect of suspending the ruling handed down and allowing the private prosecution to run in the interim.Read More
Truck looted on N12 near Eldorado Park as Slovo Park residents ramp up protests
Police said that they were aware of the looting incident and more officials were being dispatched to the scene.Read More
SA wants to impose LOCAL regulations on INTERNATIONAL streaming platforms
The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies published a new draft white paper which could impact video streaming.Read More