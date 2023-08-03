Danish man visits 203 countries without flying
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire about the world’s trending online stories, including the a travelers ultimate adventure.
(Skip to 3:50)
Torbjørn Pedersen left his job and family behind in Demark for a life of adventure with his ambitious Once Upon a Saga project.
The rules of the game? No flying, spend at least 24 hours in each nation and resist running back home until he's finished.
He’s also tried to keep cost low with an estimated budget of $20 (about R380) a day.
CNN Travel reports that after nearly 10 years of travel, Pedersen has completed his mission and visited 203 countries.
In 3 576 days he crossed 223 000 miles and racked up 37 container ships, 158 trains, 351 buses, 219 taxis, 33 boats and 43 rickshaws.
His come home 10 years later, so happy to be home but he says his learnt so many things on this journey – the kindness of people, sharing a positive outlook on the world. It’s just an amazing thing to have said you’ve done.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire
Scroll above to listen to the discussion
This article first appeared on 947 : Danish man visits 203 countries without flying
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu9yEdtIRVH/?hl=en
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] ‘Untrained’ Somali runner goes viral for ‘slowest-ever’ 100m
A Somali runner has recorded the 'slowest-ever' 100-metre run in history.Read More
[LISTEN] Four things to consider before buying a bakkie
Cars cost a fortune, so getting the most bang for your buck is important.Read More
New draft law in China to clamp down on kids’ internet access
Kids under the age of 18 won’t be able to access the internet through mobile devices between 10pm and 6am daily.Read More
FinMeUp with finance knowledge! You don't need to be a money guru with this app
FinMeUp founder Higgo van Biljon speaks about the app that'll aid your financial education.Read More
Why humans walk on two legs: Chimpanzees put some old theories to the test
Have you ever wondered why we walk on two legs? It's a constant debate among scientists, apparently.Read More
'If men bled monthly, pads would be free' - Siv Ngesi
Siv Ngesi says that his life's mission is to eradicate period poverty which he's on track to do with his MENstruation Foundation.Read More
'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!'
Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing.Read More
E-wallet fraud on the rise: How to protect yourself and your money
The Ombudsman for Banking Services has issued a warning about the alarming increase in digital wallet fraud.Read More
[WATCH] Coach Eddie Jones stars in Wallabies' hilarious RWC ads
Australian Rugby's campaign ahead of Rugby World Cup 2023 takes the mickey out of its own brand to prove the doubters wrong.Read More