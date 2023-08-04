Winning trophies a priority this season: Sharks CEO Dr Eduard Coetzee

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Joburg remains on 'right track' despite credit-rating downgrade "We are doing everything that we can to improve our credit rating," says Johannesburg's MMC for Finance. 4 August 2023 3:28 PM
Taxi strikes: We can’t resume discussions until violence stops, says CT mayor The City of Cape Town is seeking an urgent interdict against striking taxi operators. 4 August 2023 3:17 PM
Energy Council CEO optimistic about SA solving loadshedding by end of 2024 Council CEO James MacKay provides insight into out the current state of the energy grid and policy reforms in the sector. 4 August 2023 11:09 AM
View all Local
428 EFF public reps banned from birthday celebration to face disciplinary action EFF leader Julius Malema announced that some of them would be fired from the party and the public positions they hold. 3 August 2023 8:32 AM
EFF leader Malema dismisses claims that Shivambu conspiring against him While Julius Malema has urged Floyd Shivambu to be honest and transparent with him, he insisted that there would never be power di... 3 August 2023 7:38 AM
Partnership between govt and business to save our economy 'making progress' A joint statement announced that progress has been made within the key focal areas of energy, transport and logistics, and crime a... 2 August 2023 9:47 PM
View all Politics
'The house never loses...' Are stock markets for or against private investors? Warren Ingram, the Co-Founder of Galileo Capital speaks about the odds of personal versus big businesses investments. 4 August 2023 2:35 PM
[LISTEN] SARS clamps down on non-compliance from 'super wealthy' As the 2023 tax filing season kicks off, SARS has committed to keep a close eye on the super wealthy. 4 August 2023 1:20 PM
Young, urbanising population drives shift to sectional title homes in SA Affordability is just one of the factors contributing to a growing demand for sectional title residential properties in South Afri... 3 August 2023 8:33 PM
View all Business
Klip In Die Bos: 'Getting gender surgeries is not as easy as you may think' The transgender community has faced significant discrimination around the world. 4 August 2023 1:08 PM
David Kau ‘happy with career’ after two decades in entertainment industry Local comedian and film producer David Kau talks about his journey to the stage. 4 August 2023 10:52 AM
Could selective automation improve your call centre experience? Automating those repetitive conversations and reserving human contact for instances where it's really needed could transform the c... 3 August 2023 7:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Strikes, theft... are international Netball World Cup visitors loving Cape Town? George Khoza from Brand South Africa says that the Netball World Cup made visitors 'excited' about exploring more of CPT and SA. 4 August 2023 9:22 AM
Winning trophies a priority this season: Sharks CEO Dr Eduard Coetzee The KZN-based outfit finished eighth in the United Rugby Championship last season and missed the playoffs. 4 August 2023 7:45 AM
Netball World Cup: SA hold on for a win against Uganda Despite the victory, South Africa finished third in their pool, just missing out on qualifying for the semifinals. 4 August 2023 5:46 AM
View all Sport
Blackpink’s Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo-hyun are dating! Yes, it's a K-Drama dream! Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun are officially dating, representatives of both lovebirds have confirmed. 4 August 2023 12:22 PM
On this day in 1984: Prince's 'Purple Rain' reaches No 1 (stays for 5 months) 'Purple Rain' was the number-one album in the US from 4 August 1984 to 18 January 1985. 4 August 2023 8:25 AM
[LISTEN] 'It's excellently written' - Mandy Wiener on Rassie's new book Mandy Wiener interviews Rassie Erasmus about his recently launched book, Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby. 3 August 2023 3:13 PM
View all Entertainment
Trump's most serious indictment: Using ‘dishonesty and fraud’ to cling to power Trump could serve decades in prison if he is convicted of these charges. 4 August 2023 11:04 AM
Nuclear war would be more devastating for the climate than cold war predictions Nuclear war could produce a huge smoke cloud known as a nuclear winter, devastating agriculture and civilisation, a study shows. 3 August 2023 10:52 AM
Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade the United States's top credit rating. 2 August 2023 7:03 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe’s writers refuse to be silent on political state of country Zimbabwe’s rulers won’t tolerate opposing voices, but its writers refuse to be silenced. 3 August 2023 11:47 AM
Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention On Sunday ECOWAS announced sanctions against Niger and said if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within one week it will... 2 August 2023 10:28 AM
Putin's unconvincingly tries to make up for his killing of Ukraine grain deal Russia’s efforts to woo Africa are part of the Kremlin’s broader efforts to extend its influence across the global south. 1 August 2023 8:46 AM
View all Africa
NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa' The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused. 4 August 2023 9:09 AM
MANDY WIENER: Seize the moment for women’s sport. The time for promises is over Women’s soccer in South Africa is really good. Now is the time to professionalise so it can become truly great. 3 August 2023 6:54 AM
'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!' Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing... 2 August 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Winning trophies a priority this season: Sharks CEO Dr Eduard Coetzee

4 August 2023 7:45 AM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Sharks

The KZN-based outfit finished eighth in the United Rugby Championship last season and missed the playoffs.

Sharks Chief Executive Officer Dr Eduard Coetzee says winning trophies is a priority for the franchise this season after a period of building a solid foundation both on and off the field.

The KZN-based outfit finished eighth in the United Rugby Championship last season and missed the playoffs. It also means they will debut in the Challenge Cup this season.

Speaking to broadcaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, Coetzee said everything is in place for them to succeed.

We want to build a sustainable rugby programme and that started with Neill Powell. We wanted a head coach who knows how to deal with professional rugby and having John [Plumtree] back after the experience that he gained overseas is invaluable to us. We’ve had a year of working with a team that’s very fluid in terms of who is available so we do have an idea of how to adapt. We have built enough and now we have to deliver for ourselves and for the fans. We have real quality in the squad and it’s up to them to step up. We have a good array of strong leaders like Bongi, Eben, Lukhanyo and Phepsi who have captained at age group level. Siya is a once-in-a-generation leader so whoever takes his place is going to have big shoes to fill but the coaches will decide who takes on that role.

Dr Eduard Coetzee, Sharks Chief Executive Officer
Sharks head coach, John Plumtree. Picture: @SharksRugby/Twitter
Sharks head coach, John Plumtree. Picture: @SharksRugby/Twitter

Expanding on the departure of Kolisi to France, Coetzee said the decision for him to move was one that they had to respect.

He is such a wonderful human and we had a lot of discussions about it. He is longing for some quiet time with his family and I think he is looking to have that France. We were privileged to have him there for three years and it was wonderful to share the space with him. That’s when I realized how good he is as a leader. His move to the franchise was coupled with the ownership change and the consortium takeover. That’s where the discussion started and he is someone who brought so much to the team. He’s never lost who he is despite all the success he has had.

Dr Eduard Coetzee, Sharks Chief Executive Officer
FILE: Sharks' South African flanker Siya Kolisi looks on during the European Champions Cup quarter-final rugby union match between Toulouse and Sharks at The Ernest-Wallon stadium in Toulouse, southwestern France, on 8 April 2023. Picture: Valentine CHAPUIS / AFP
FILE: Sharks' South African flanker Siya Kolisi looks on during the European Champions Cup quarter-final rugby union match between Toulouse and Sharks at The Ernest-Wallon stadium in Toulouse, southwestern France, on 8 April 2023. Picture: Valentine CHAPUIS / AFP

While Kolisi is no doubt a massive loss to the franchise, Aphiwe Dyantyi returns to the side having served a four-year ban for doping.

Aphiwe Dyantyi reacts after scoring a try during the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Australia at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on 29 September 2018. Picture: AFP
Aphiwe Dyantyi reacts after scoring a try during the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Australia at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on 29 September 2018. Picture: AFP

It actually came up during the 2019 World Cup and there were all these videos of him lighting up the field. It was in my heart what happened to him and when I reached out to him; he still had the hunger. We all make mistakes and we want to gift SA a fully fit, on form Dyantyi and he has been working hard. We are excited to have him but people need to remember that he hasn’t played in five years so things will take time.

Dr Eduard Coetzee, Sharks Chief Executive Officer

The Sharks on Thursday also announced Hollywoodbets as their new title sponsor.


This article first appeared on 947 : Winning trophies a priority this season: Sharks CEO Dr Eduard Coetzee




4 August 2023 7:45 AM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Sharks

More from Sport

@ dolgachov/123rf.com

Strikes, theft... are international Netball World Cup visitors loving Cape Town?

4 August 2023 9:22 AM

George Khoza from Brand South Africa says that the Netball World Cup made visitors 'excited' about exploring more of CPT and SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Spar Proteas beat Uganda 52-50 in their Netball World Cup match at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town on 3 August 2023. Picture: @Netball_SA/Twitter

Netball World Cup: SA hold on for a win against Uganda

4 August 2023 5:46 AM

Despite the victory, South Africa finished third in their pool, just missing out on qualifying for the semifinals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana emerged 3-2 victors over Italy on 2 August 2023. Picture: Kalyeen Morgan/Eyewitness News

Six incredible sporting achievements for South African women this year

3 August 2023 3:40 PM

As we kick off women’s month, let us take a look at some of the best achievements of SA’s sportswomen this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Spar Proteas have a team talk. Picture: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023

Netball World Cup: Spar Proteas take on Uganda with eye on semifinal spot

3 August 2023 11:36 AM

South Africa still have a shot at a spot in the semifinals, even though they will have to rely on the ‘Sunshine Girls’ in the earlier game to overcome the Kiwis to help the hosts go through to the final four.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana made history after they beat Italy 3-2 for their first-ever win at the FIFA Women's World Cup on 2 August 2023. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter

SA's sports minister to 'invest more' in women's sport after Banyana Banyana win

3 August 2023 9:53 AM

Farouk Abrahams (ex-Bafana Bafana goalkeeping coach) and Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa reflect on the epic win.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gavin Hunt limits expectations ahead of new DStv Premiership season

3 August 2023 7:39 AM

Supersport finished 3rd last season, just 3 points behind runners-up Orlando Pirates and will play in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of head coach Eddie Jones from Wallabies ad campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Coach Eddie Jones stars in Wallabies' hilarious RWC ads

2 August 2023 7:29 PM

Australian Rugby's campaign ahead of Rugby World Cup 2023 takes the mickey out of its own brand to prove the doubters wrong.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screenshot from Youtube video: RVC Protea Athletes, 2023 YWC Fundraiser

Mzansi's Protea Youth Climbing Team heads to championships in South Korea

2 August 2023 1:00 PM

This year 20 South African athletes will take part in the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Youth World Championships.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana made history after they beat Italy 3-2 for their first-ever win at the FIFA Women's World Cup on 2 August 2023. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter

Banyana edge Italy for first WWC win, qualify for last 16

2 August 2023 11:40 AM

The South African side emerged 3-2 victors over Italy on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya comes face-to-face with SA's Dricus Du Plessis. Photo: YouTube/UFC (screenshot)

'He's scared of me': UFC champ Israel Adesanya (NZ) on Dricus Du Plessis (SA)

2 August 2023 9:03 AM

It seems South Africa’s Dricus Du Plessis has struck a nerve with New Zealand's UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa'

Local Opinion

Bodies of 12 'diggers' recovered after informal mining tragedy

Local

Blackpink’s Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo-hyun are dating! Yes, it's a K-Drama dream!

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Netball World Cup: South Africa versus Tonga preview

4 August 2023 5:38 PM

Riverlea residents want Zamimpilo informal settlement cleared out

4 August 2023 4:42 PM

Winde condemns acts of violence amid full-scale taxi strike in CoCT

4 August 2023 3:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA