Winning trophies a priority this season: Sharks CEO Dr Eduard Coetzee
Sharks Chief Executive Officer Dr Eduard Coetzee says winning trophies is a priority for the franchise this season after a period of building a solid foundation both on and off the field.
The KZN-based outfit finished eighth in the United Rugby Championship last season and missed the playoffs. It also means they will debut in the Challenge Cup this season.
Speaking to broadcaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, Coetzee said everything is in place for them to succeed.
We want to build a sustainable rugby programme and that started with Neill Powell. We wanted a head coach who knows how to deal with professional rugby and having John [Plumtree] back after the experience that he gained overseas is invaluable to us. We’ve had a year of working with a team that’s very fluid in terms of who is available so we do have an idea of how to adapt. We have built enough and now we have to deliver for ourselves and for the fans. We have real quality in the squad and it’s up to them to step up. We have a good array of strong leaders like Bongi, Eben, Lukhanyo and Phepsi who have captained at age group level. Siya is a once-in-a-generation leader so whoever takes his place is going to have big shoes to fill but the coaches will decide who takes on that role.Dr Eduard Coetzee, Sharks Chief Executive Officer
Expanding on the departure of Kolisi to France, Coetzee said the decision for him to move was one that they had to respect.
He is such a wonderful human and we had a lot of discussions about it. He is longing for some quiet time with his family and I think he is looking to have that France. We were privileged to have him there for three years and it was wonderful to share the space with him. That’s when I realized how good he is as a leader. His move to the franchise was coupled with the ownership change and the consortium takeover. That’s where the discussion started and he is someone who brought so much to the team. He’s never lost who he is despite all the success he has had.Dr Eduard Coetzee, Sharks Chief Executive Officer
While Kolisi is no doubt a massive loss to the franchise, Aphiwe Dyantyi returns to the side having served a four-year ban for doping.
It actually came up during the 2019 World Cup and there were all these videos of him lighting up the field. It was in my heart what happened to him and when I reached out to him; he still had the hunger. We all make mistakes and we want to gift SA a fully fit, on form Dyantyi and he has been working hard. We are excited to have him but people need to remember that he hasn’t played in five years so things will take time.Dr Eduard Coetzee, Sharks Chief Executive Officer
The Sharks on Thursday also announced Hollywoodbets as their new title sponsor.
This article first appeared on 947 : Winning trophies a priority this season: Sharks CEO Dr Eduard Coetzee
Source : @SharksRugby/Twitter
