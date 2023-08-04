Golden Arrow bus torched in Khayelitsha amid taxi strike
CAPE TOWN - A Golden Arrow bus was set alight in Khayelitsha on Friday morning.
Law enforcement officers are on the scene of the incident while there's also a heavy police presence in the area.
It follows a tense night after taxi operators stopped transporting commuters over a clash with the City of Cape Town.
ALSO READ:
• CT Mayor Hill-Lewis condemns 'violence & lawlessness' during Santaco strike
• Golden Arrow plans full bus operation despite violence in wake of Santaco strike
• 2 Golden Arrow buses set alight at Nyanga bus terminus
• Cape Town taxi strike leaves commuters in limbo with trains services halted
• Santaco suspends taxi operations in Cape Town with immediate effect
They claim they are being unfairly targeted and their vehicles are being unnecessarily impounded.
There's no sign of public transport services operating in Khayelitsha on Friday morning and there’s no sign of queuing commuters either.
It appears they’ve decided to stay at home, rather than battle to find transport.
It’s also understood that residents have been threatened and urged to stay away from work.
Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town said that all major arterial routes were open and traffic was flowing across the city.
The MyCiTi bus services remain operational with the exception of the N2 Express Khayelitsha route, which has been temporarily suspended due to violence in the area.
Mayco Member for Urban Mobility Rob Quintas: "Golden Arrow buses remain operational at 90% capacity, however, they are only servicing the periphery of Nyanga and Khayelitsha due to violence which includes a driver being shot and injured this morning in Khayelitsha. The city again calls for calm, and reminds taxi organisations that our door is open to resume engagements."
This article first appeared on EWN : Golden Arrow bus torched in Khayelitsha amid taxi strike
Source : Facebook.com.
More from Local
[LISTEN] Joburg remains on 'right track' despite credit-rating downgrade
"We are doing everything that we can to improve our credit rating," says Johannesburg's MMC for Finance.Read More
Taxi strikes: We can’t resume discussions until violence stops, says CT mayor
The City of Cape Town is seeking an urgent interdict against striking taxi operators.Read More
Bodies of 12 'diggers' recovered after informal mining tragedy
It's believed that heavy rains weakened tunnels, leading to a cave-in and ultimately ending their lives.Read More
Energy Council CEO optimistic about SA solving loadshedding by end of 2024
Council CEO James MacKay provides insight into out the current state of the energy grid and policy reforms in the sector.Read More
NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa'
The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused.Read More
Golden Arrow moves operations out of Khayelitsha, Nyanga after driver shot
Sporadic incidents of violence have been reported in parts of Cape Town since Thursday, following a decision by Santaco to withdraw all minibus taxi operations.Read More
CT Mayor Hill-Lewis condemns 'violence & lawlessness' during Santaco strike
On Thursday, Western Cape taxi leaders decided to withdraw taxi operations in the province until Wednesday. A number of violent incidents were also reported in various communities across the metro.Read More
Young, urbanising population drives shift to sectional title homes in SA
Affordability is just one of the factors contributing to a growing demand for sectional title residential properties in South Africa.Read More
Could selective automation improve your call centre experience?
Automating those repetitive conversations and reserving human contact for instances where it's really needed could transform the customer experience says Clevva's Ryan Falkenberg.Read More