Golden Arrow bus torched in Khayelitsha amid taxi strike

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Joburg remains on 'right track' despite credit-rating downgrade "We are doing everything that we can to improve our credit rating," says Johannesburg's MMC for Finance. 4 August 2023 3:28 PM
Taxi strikes: We can’t resume discussions until violence stops, says CT mayor The City of Cape Town is seeking an urgent interdict against striking taxi operators. 4 August 2023 3:17 PM
Energy Council CEO optimistic about SA solving loadshedding by end of 2024 Council CEO James MacKay provides insight into out the current state of the energy grid and policy reforms in the sector. 4 August 2023 11:09 AM
View all Local
428 EFF public reps banned from birthday celebration to face disciplinary action EFF leader Julius Malema announced that some of them would be fired from the party and the public positions they hold. 3 August 2023 8:32 AM
EFF leader Malema dismisses claims that Shivambu conspiring against him While Julius Malema has urged Floyd Shivambu to be honest and transparent with him, he insisted that there would never be power di... 3 August 2023 7:38 AM
Partnership between govt and business to save our economy 'making progress' A joint statement announced that progress has been made within the key focal areas of energy, transport and logistics, and crime a... 2 August 2023 9:47 PM
View all Politics
'The house never loses...' Are stock markets for or against private investors? Warren Ingram, the Co-Founder of Galileo Capital speaks about the odds of personal versus big businesses investments. 4 August 2023 2:35 PM
[LISTEN] SARS clamps down on non-compliance from 'super wealthy' As the 2023 tax filing season kicks off, SARS has committed to keep a close eye on the super wealthy. 4 August 2023 1:20 PM
Young, urbanising population drives shift to sectional title homes in SA Affordability is just one of the factors contributing to a growing demand for sectional title residential properties in South Afri... 3 August 2023 8:33 PM
View all Business
Klip In Die Bos: 'Getting gender surgeries is not as easy as you may think' The transgender community has faced significant discrimination around the world. 4 August 2023 1:08 PM
David Kau ‘happy with career’ after two decades in entertainment industry Local comedian and film producer David Kau talks about his journey to the stage. 4 August 2023 10:52 AM
Could selective automation improve your call centre experience? Automating those repetitive conversations and reserving human contact for instances where it's really needed could transform the c... 3 August 2023 7:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Strikes, theft... are international Netball World Cup visitors loving Cape Town? George Khoza from Brand South Africa says that the Netball World Cup made visitors 'excited' about exploring more of CPT and SA. 4 August 2023 9:22 AM
Winning trophies a priority this season: Sharks CEO Dr Eduard Coetzee The KZN-based outfit finished eighth in the United Rugby Championship last season and missed the playoffs. 4 August 2023 7:45 AM
Netball World Cup: SA hold on for a win against Uganda Despite the victory, South Africa finished third in their pool, just missing out on qualifying for the semifinals. 4 August 2023 5:46 AM
View all Sport
Blackpink’s Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo-hyun are dating! Yes, it's a K-Drama dream! Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun are officially dating, representatives of both lovebirds have confirmed. 4 August 2023 12:22 PM
On this day in 1984: Prince's 'Purple Rain' reaches No 1 (stays for 5 months) 'Purple Rain' was the number-one album in the US from 4 August 1984 to 18 January 1985. 4 August 2023 8:25 AM
[LISTEN] 'It's excellently written' - Mandy Wiener on Rassie's new book Mandy Wiener interviews Rassie Erasmus about his recently launched book, Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby. 3 August 2023 3:13 PM
View all Entertainment
Trump's most serious indictment: Using ‘dishonesty and fraud’ to cling to power Trump could serve decades in prison if he is convicted of these charges. 4 August 2023 11:04 AM
Nuclear war would be more devastating for the climate than cold war predictions Nuclear war could produce a huge smoke cloud known as a nuclear winter, devastating agriculture and civilisation, a study shows. 3 August 2023 10:52 AM
Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade the United States's top credit rating. 2 August 2023 7:03 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe’s writers refuse to be silent on political state of country Zimbabwe’s rulers won’t tolerate opposing voices, but its writers refuse to be silenced. 3 August 2023 11:47 AM
Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention On Sunday ECOWAS announced sanctions against Niger and said if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within one week it will... 2 August 2023 10:28 AM
Putin's unconvincingly tries to make up for his killing of Ukraine grain deal Russia’s efforts to woo Africa are part of the Kremlin’s broader efforts to extend its influence across the global south. 1 August 2023 8:46 AM
View all Africa
NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa' The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused. 4 August 2023 9:09 AM
MANDY WIENER: Seize the moment for women’s sport. The time for promises is over Women’s soccer in South Africa is really good. Now is the time to professionalise so it can become truly great. 3 August 2023 6:54 AM
'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!' Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing... 2 August 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Golden Arrow bus torched in Khayelitsha amid taxi strike

4 August 2023 7:37 AM
by Melikhaya Zagagana & Lauren Isaacs
Tags:
Khayelitsha
City of Cape Town
Santaco Western Cape
Golden Arrow bus attacks

It follows a tense night after taxi operators stopped transporting commuters over a clash with the City of Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - A Golden Arrow bus was set alight in Khayelitsha on Friday morning.

Law enforcement officers are on the scene of the incident while there's also a heavy police presence in the area.

It follows a tense night after taxi operators stopped transporting commuters over a clash with the City of Cape Town.

ALSO READ:

CT Mayor Hill-Lewis condemns 'violence & lawlessness' during Santaco strike

Golden Arrow plans full bus operation despite violence in wake of Santaco strike

2 Golden Arrow buses set alight at Nyanga bus terminus

Cape Town taxi strike leaves commuters in limbo with trains services halted

Santaco suspends taxi operations in Cape Town with immediate effect

They claim they are being unfairly targeted and their vehicles are being unnecessarily impounded.

There's no sign of public transport services operating in Khayelitsha on Friday morning and there’s no sign of queuing commuters either.

It appears they’ve decided to stay at home, rather than battle to find transport.

It’s also understood that residents have been threatened and urged to stay away from work.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town said that all major arterial routes were open and traffic was flowing across the city.

The MyCiTi bus services remain operational with the exception of the N2 Express Khayelitsha route, which has been temporarily suspended due to violence in the area.

Mayco Member for Urban Mobility Rob Quintas: "Golden Arrow buses remain operational at 90% capacity, however, they are only servicing the periphery of Nyanga and Khayelitsha due to violence which includes a driver being shot and injured this morning in Khayelitsha. The city again calls for calm, and reminds taxi organisations that our door is open to resume engagements."


This article first appeared on EWN : Golden Arrow bus torched in Khayelitsha amid taxi strike




4 August 2023 7:37 AM
by Melikhaya Zagagana & Lauren Isaacs
Tags:
Khayelitsha
City of Cape Town
Santaco Western Cape
Golden Arrow bus attacks

More from Local

@golibtolibov/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Joburg remains on 'right track' despite credit-rating downgrade

4 August 2023 3:28 PM

"We are doing everything that we can to improve our credit rating," says Johannesburg's MMC for Finance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. Picture: Supplied

Taxi strikes: We can’t resume discussions until violence stops, says CT mayor

4 August 2023 3:17 PM

The City of Cape Town is seeking an urgent interdict against striking taxi operators.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mining. Picture: pixabay.com

Bodies of 12 'diggers' recovered after informal mining tragedy

4 August 2023 12:10 PM

It's believed that heavy rains weakened tunnels, leading to a cave-in and ultimately ending their lives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © vencavolrab78/123rf.com

Energy Council CEO optimistic about SA solving loadshedding by end of 2024

4 August 2023 11:09 AM

Council CEO James MacKay provides insight into out the current state of the energy grid and policy reforms in the sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Transnet board member and Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma at the Nulane Investments corruption trial in the Bloemfontein High Court on 23 January 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane / Eyewitness News

NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa'

4 August 2023 9:09 AM

The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Golden Arrow buses parked at the Cape Town bus terminal. Pictures: Bertram Malgas/Eyewitness News.

Golden Arrow moves operations out of Khayelitsha, Nyanga after driver shot

4 August 2023 8:25 AM

Sporadic incidents of violence have been reported in parts of Cape Town since Thursday, following a decision by Santaco to withdraw all minibus taxi operations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Golden Arrow bus was stoned in Mfuleni in Cape Town on 3 August 2023. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News

CT Mayor Hill-Lewis condemns 'violence & lawlessness' during Santaco strike

4 August 2023 6:44 AM

On Thursday, Western Cape taxi leaders decided to withdraw taxi operations in the province until Wednesday. A number of violent incidents were also reported in various communities across the metro.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bialasiewicz/123rf.com

Young, urbanising population drives shift to sectional title homes in SA

3 August 2023 8:33 PM

Affordability is just one of the factors contributing to a growing demand for sectional title residential properties in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rawpixel/123rf.com

Could selective automation improve your call centre experience?

3 August 2023 7:38 PM

Automating those repetitive conversations and reserving human contact for instances where it's really needed could transform the customer experience says Clevva's Ryan Falkenberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Development Bank of Southern Africa logo - DBSA on Facebook

Development Bank reports record profits - it's a success for SA says CEO

3 August 2023 7:19 PM

The Development Bank of Southern Africa increased its profits for the 2022/2023 financial year by more than a third to R52 billion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa'

Local Opinion

Bodies of 12 'diggers' recovered after informal mining tragedy

Local

Blackpink’s Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo-hyun are dating! Yes, it's a K-Drama dream!

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Netball World Cup: South Africa versus Tonga preview

4 August 2023 5:38 PM

Riverlea residents want Zamimpilo informal settlement cleared out

4 August 2023 4:42 PM

Winde condemns acts of violence amid full-scale taxi strike in CoCT

4 August 2023 3:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA