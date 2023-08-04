NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa'





Clement Manyathela interviews Dr Llewelyn Curlewis, Senior Law Lecturer at the University of Pretoria.

Earlier this year, the Nulane investment fraud and money laundering case ended in acquittal.

The case involved R24.9 million that flowed from the Free State Department of Agriculture to Nulane Investments; a company owned and controlled by former Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma.

An application for discharge was granted to seven of the accused.

On Thursday, the Bloemfontein High Court dismissed the State's bid to challenge the summary acquittals granted to all the accused.

Former Transnet board member and Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma at the Nulane Investments corruption trial in the Bloemfontein High Court on 23 January 2023.

Curlewis says that we can wave goodbye to any chances of the Guptas returning to South Africa to answer for their role in State Capture.

He agrees with Manyathela that this is a huge setback, as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) completely bungled and 'destroyed' the case.

A case must be so bad in law that the court is not even willing to give the defence the opportunity to put their version before the court. Dr Llewelyn Curlewis, Senior law Lecturer – University of Pretoria

This matter is not going forward anywhere whatsoever as far as I'm concerned. Dr Llewelyn Curlewis, Senior law Lecturer – University of Pretoria

