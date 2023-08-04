Strikes, theft... are international Netball World Cup visitors loving Cape Town?





Lester Kiewit speaks to George Khoza (Strategic Relationship Manager at Brand South Africa) about what foreigners visiting for the Netball World Cup are saying about Cape Town.

Khoza says that the Netball World Cup is going off "with little glitches" which is good news for Cape Town... and South Africa's reputation.

The brand manager says that many ticket sales have been from international travellers supporting their home teams.

Overall, the visitors' sentiment about Cape Town is that they "love the South African experience" despite one or two alleged experiences of theft and ongoing taxi strikes.

"There have been some allegations of theft but in terms of the organising everything's been going well," says Khoza.

He attributes this review of The Mother City to its cultural diversity, the warmth of its people, ease of doing business and the exchange rate.

Visitors are keen to come to Cape Town and explore the rest of the City and South Africa, says the brand manager.

They [foreigners] are excited that they got to experience a South Africa outside of what they see in the media. George Khoza, Strategic Relationship Manager - Brand South Africa

Khoza says visitors coming to Cape Town "understand that each country has their own challenges".

The brand manager also says "transport strikes are happening just about everywhere else in the world" so it's not something they don't know about. They are aware... and they love the City, anyway!

