A couple who builds a spaceport (on a tiny island) together, stays together?





Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about trending news and other stories.

Gilchrist reports that building spaceports are becoming popular.

One such example is a couple who build one together - husband and wife duo, Frank and Debbie Strang from a remote area in Scotland bought a former RAF radar station on Unst in Shetland about 15 years ago with an idea to turn it into an eco-tourism attraction.

They area became a spaceport.

Coincidentally, the UK government was looking for potential sites for vertical launches of small rockets carrying satellites. Now, Frank and Debbie's project is days away from getting licensed to a legit spaceport where people can come and launch things into space.

Frank is the chief executive and Debbie runs visitor management, while a team of people from engineers to stewards is working towards getting the spaceport operational.

BBC.com posted a video on how the couple's spaceport all came together, watch below.

On this one, Gilchrist says...

I'm just looking at my back garden thinking that it's small but what do you need? It's (spacesports) all the rage, apparently. Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk

This article first appeared on CapeTalk