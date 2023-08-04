[LISTEN] Joburg remains on 'right track' despite credit-rating downgrade
Clement Manyathela interviews Councillor Dada Morero, MMC for Finance in the City of Johannesburg.
This week, bondholders were informed by GCR Ratings that they downgraded Johannesburg's credit rating.
This means that the City’s ability to repay its loans has been weakened.
Despite this, Morero says that Joburg remains on the right to track to recovery and improving its financial position.
He adds that many people and businesses have not yet recovered from the impacts of Covid-19 which has resulted in residents and property owners struggling to pay for municipal services.
Morero says that they're in the process at addressing and control the City's excessive spending.
We are doing everything that we can to improve our credit rating, which is something we take very seriously.Cllr Dada Morero, MMC for Finance – City of Johannesburg
We do acknowledge that there's a number of challenges out there in our society.Cllr Dada Morero, MMC for Finance – City of Johannesburg
The spending in the City is far higher than your collection.Cllr Dada Morero, MMC for Finance – City of Johannesburg
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/golibtolibov/golibtolibov1904/golibtolibov190400431/121994115-poor-piggy-bank-money-lossing-financial-mistake-concept.jpg
More from Local
Taxi strikes: We can’t resume discussions until violence stops, says CT mayor
The City of Cape Town is seeking an urgent interdict against striking taxi operators.Read More
Bodies of 12 'diggers' recovered after informal mining tragedy
It's believed that heavy rains weakened tunnels, leading to a cave-in and ultimately ending their lives.Read More
Energy Council CEO optimistic about SA solving loadshedding by end of 2024
Council CEO James MacKay provides insight into out the current state of the energy grid and policy reforms in the sector.Read More
NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa'
The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused.Read More
Golden Arrow moves operations out of Khayelitsha, Nyanga after driver shot
Sporadic incidents of violence have been reported in parts of Cape Town since Thursday, following a decision by Santaco to withdraw all minibus taxi operations.Read More
Golden Arrow bus torched in Khayelitsha amid taxi strike
It follows a tense night after taxi operators stopped transporting commuters over a clash with the City of Cape Town.Read More
CT Mayor Hill-Lewis condemns 'violence & lawlessness' during Santaco strike
On Thursday, Western Cape taxi leaders decided to withdraw taxi operations in the province until Wednesday. A number of violent incidents were also reported in various communities across the metro.Read More
Young, urbanising population drives shift to sectional title homes in SA
Affordability is just one of the factors contributing to a growing demand for sectional title residential properties in South Africa.Read More
Could selective automation improve your call centre experience?
Automating those repetitive conversations and reserving human contact for instances where it's really needed could transform the customer experience says Clevva's Ryan Falkenberg.Read More
More from Business
'The house never loses...' Are stock markets for or against private investors?
Warren Ingram, the Co-Founder of Galileo Capital speaks about the odds of personal versus big businesses investments.Read More
[LISTEN] SARS clamps down on non-compliance from 'super wealthy'
As the 2023 tax filing season kicks off, SARS has committed to keep a close eye on the super wealthy.Read More
Energy Council CEO optimistic about SA solving loadshedding by end of 2024
Council CEO James MacKay provides insight into out the current state of the energy grid and policy reforms in the sector.Read More
Strikes, theft... are international Netball World Cup visitors loving Cape Town?
George Khoza from Brand South Africa says that the Netball World Cup made visitors 'excited' about exploring more of CPT and SA.Read More
Young, urbanising population drives shift to sectional title homes in SA
Affordability is just one of the factors contributing to a growing demand for sectional title residential properties in South Africa.Read More
Could selective automation improve your call centre experience?
Automating those repetitive conversations and reserving human contact for instances where it's really needed could transform the customer experience says Clevva's Ryan Falkenberg.Read More
Development Bank reports record profits - it's a success for SA says CEO
The Development Bank of Southern Africa increased its profits for the 2022/2023 financial year by more than a third to R52 billion.Read More
SA wants to impose LOCAL regulations on INTERNATIONAL streaming platforms
The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies published a new draft white paper which could impact video streaming.Read More
Partnership between govt and business to save our economy 'making progress'
A joint statement announced that progress has been made within the key focal areas of energy, transport and logistics, and crime and corruption.Read More