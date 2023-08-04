[LISTEN] Joburg remains on 'right track' despite credit-rating downgrade





Clement Manyathela interviews Councillor Dada Morero, MMC for Finance in the City of Johannesburg.

This week, bondholders were informed by GCR Ratings that they downgraded Johannesburg's credit rating.

This means that the City’s ability to repay its loans has been weakened.

Despite this, Morero says that Joburg remains on the right to track to recovery and improving its financial position.

He adds that many people and businesses have not yet recovered from the impacts of Covid-19 which has resulted in residents and property owners struggling to pay for municipal services.

Morero says that they're in the process at addressing and control the City's excessive spending.

@golibtolibov/123rf.com

We are doing everything that we can to improve our credit rating, which is something we take very seriously. Cllr Dada Morero, MMC for Finance – City of Johannesburg

We do acknowledge that there's a number of challenges out there in our society. Cllr Dada Morero, MMC for Finance – City of Johannesburg

The spending in the City is far higher than your collection. Cllr Dada Morero, MMC for Finance – City of Johannesburg

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.