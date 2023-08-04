Blackpink’s Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo-hyun are dating! Yes, it's a K-Drama dream!
Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun are officially dating, representatives for the Blackpink singer and the “Itaewon Class” actor confirmed Thursday to various news outlets.
Ahn‘s and Jisoo’s teams publicly announced their relationship in a statement after the performers were reportedly spotted together in Seoul, sparking dating rumors.
Jisoo’s label, YG Entertainment, also verified the relationship in a statement provided to South Korean news agency Yonhap.
And look how happy he looks!
The statement says that the “Flower” artist (28) and the “See You in My 19th Life” star (35) are “in a stage where they are getting to know each other slowly with good feelings," says FN Entertainment.
The statement also asked that the public to "watch the couple with a warm gaze".
Here's to LOVE!!!
This article first appeared on KFM : Blackpink’s Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo-hyun are dating! Yes, it's a K-Drama dream!
