Factor in Maintenance and Aftercare for Solar Backup Solutions





Having a reliable backup solution has become essential for homeowners and businesses alike. Solar backup solutions have gained popularity as an eco-friendly and efficient way to ensure continuous power supply during blackouts. However, it is not enough to just invest in a solar backup system; proper maintenance and aftercare are critical to ensuring its longevity and optimal performance.

Listen to Leon van Tonder and Avinash Sivapershad from ACDC Dynamics chatting to 702's Relebogile Mabotja:

Users need to familiarize themselves with the manufacturer's guidelines to avoid damaging the system unintentionally.

One crucial aspect is the correct usage of the backup system. Keeping the system plugged in all the time and continuously drawing power can lead to damage. Instead, it should only be used during power outages and unplugged when not in use.

Overcharging and discharging are other aspects that users need to be aware of. Overcharging the backup system can lead to damage, so it's essential to charge the system when the battery level drops to around 20% and then recharge it. Some systems have the functionality to be used as uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), which allows simultaneous charging and discharging. However, not all systems are designed this way, and users should refer to the manufacturer's booklet for guidance.

Regularly cleaning solar panels is essential for optimal performance. Dust and debris can create shading, reducing the efficiency of the solar panels. Cleaning them ensures they perform at their best and maintain their lifespan. For users residing in dusty areas, more frequent cleaning may be necessary.

Proper maintenance and aftercare are the keys to ensuring the reliability and longevity of solar backup solutions. Responsible usage, regular cleaning, and adhering to the manufacturer's guidelines are crucial steps in maintaining a well-functioning backup system.

