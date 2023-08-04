Bodies of 12 'diggers' recovered after informal mining tragedy
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Gustav Bock, Mayor of the Nama-Khoi Municipality.
Eight men have lost their lives this week after trying to find a fortune in one of the old mining dump sites of the Namaqualand region.
Bock confirms that an additional four bodies were found on Thursday morning, bringing the total body count to 12.
In this area they are known as diggers – elsewhere they are called zama zamas.
The Nama-Khoi municipality suspects heavy rains may have weakened tunnels, leading to a cave-in and ultimately ending their lives.
Bock says that the digging attempts have been going on for numerous years, however, efforts have worsened as of late.
He adds that there have been attempts in giving the 'diggers' a Section 27 permit, but it's been unattainable to many, especially the less fortunate.
Recently, the government has drafted a mining policy to allow for the regulation of the space to allow individuals to make an income from artisanal and mining practices, says Bock.
We did see floods in the region...it didn't stop all of these people from aggregating again and continuing the practice.Dr Gustav Bock, Mayor – Nama-Khoi Municipality
It's a growing concern.Dr Gustav Bock, Mayor – Nama-Khoi Municipality
